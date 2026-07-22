Grachtenfestival Amsterdam

Now in its 29th year, Grachtenfestival, one of the best classical music festivals in the Netherlands, returns to the lively city waterways, canals and many other somewhat unusual venues around Amsterdam, transforming the most unlikely spots into stages for the spine-tingling sounds of classical music. Grachtenfestival is pleased to be presenting over 200 concerts in 100 venues over 10 days, exploring classical, jazz, musical theatre and world music in downtown Amsterdam.

Classical music on the Amsterdam canals

Loved by Amsterdammers and visitors alike, Grachtenfestival is arguably one of the city's most animated moments each August. The beautiful canals fill with boats and barges, and audiences can listen to classical music from dry land, or they can go out on the water! Grachtenfestival concerts also take to the stage on the IJ waterfront and in concert halls and museums.

Each year, the stimulating mix of young talents and established artists in the Grachtenfestival programme, from classical to jazz, shows up as a rousing musical celebration. Concerts can be anything from previews of the upcoming classical season to favourites from previous years and, of course, renditions of compositions by renowned composers and even popular artists.

Always striving to reach a wider demographic, the Junior Grachtenfestival strand includes productions that are suitable for young culture vultures, with the perfect classical music picks to spark the interest of a younger crowd.