Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
Grachtenfestival Amsterdam

Grachtenfestival Amsterdam

Grachtenfestival Amsterdam

-
Various locations Amsterdam

Now in its 29th year, Grachtenfestival, one of the best classical music festivals in the Netherlands, returns to the lively city waterways, canals and many other somewhat unusual venues around Amsterdam, transforming the most unlikely spots into stages for the spine-tingling sounds of classical music. Grachtenfestival is pleased to be presenting over 200 concerts in 100 venues over 10 days, exploring classical, jazz, musical theatre and world music in downtown Amsterdam.

Classical music on the Amsterdam canals

Loved by Amsterdammers and visitors alike, Grachtenfestival is arguably one of the city's most animated moments each August. The beautiful canals fill with boats and barges, and audiences can listen to classical music from dry land, or they can go out on the water! Grachtenfestival concerts also take to the stage on the IJ waterfront and in concert halls and museums

Each year, the stimulating mix of young talents and established artists in the Grachtenfestival programme, from classical to jazz, shows up as a rousing musical celebration. Concerts can be anything from previews of the upcoming classical season to favourites from previous years and, of course, renditions of compositions by renowned composers and even popular artists. 

Always striving to reach a wider demographic, the Junior Grachtenfestival strand includes productions that are suitable for young culture vultures, with the perfect classical music picks to spark the interest of a younger crowd. 

grachtenfestival-oriol-mares-talal-fayad-ambtswoning-rob-van-dam.jpgPhoto credit: Rob van Dam

Don't miss Grachtenfestival

Some events are free, and for others, you can access them with tickets. Buy your tickets on the Grachtenfestival website so you don't miss out on the outstanding music on the famous waterways of Amsterdam! There is a lot to choose from, and the website is really helpful - you can filter by ensemble, genre and accessibility, as well as the usual date and location!

Video credit: Youtube / Grachtenfestival

Thumb image credit: Melle Meivogel

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Travel to another language with Taalhuis Amsterdam this summer!
-
Gerard Doustraat 220, 1073 XB
The Little Big Things at the Royal Theatre Carré
-
Royal Theatre Carré, Amstel 115 /125, 1018 XR Amsterdam
World-class favourites by Mussorgsky and Rachmaninoff at the Concertgebouw
Concertgebouw Main Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN
A play about the fight for visibility and protection in the queer community at ITA
-
Rabozaal, Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, Leidseplein 26
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.