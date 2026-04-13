Free online workshop UvA Talen: Spreek Nederlands met me!

Would you like to learn Dutch and are you ready to take the first step? Are you intimidated by those strange Dutch sounds and tricky vowels? Want to learn some words you can put to use right away? Then take the plunge and join the UvA Talen online workshop.

In this fun, engaging workshop the team from UvA Talen will introduce you to some practical words you can use in everyday situations. They will also get you acquainted with some of the language’s trickier sounds. The workshop offers practical Dutch for beginners and is aimed at absolute beginners, people who already understand some Dutch and anyone else who wants to come along.

Sign up and have a chance of winning a Dutch language course!

By joining our workshop you will not only learn the basics but also get a chance to win a free online Dutch language course at UvA Talen.

When: September 18

September 18 Timeslots: 11am-12pm; 1pm-2pm; 3pm-4pm

11am-12pm; 1pm-2pm; 3pm-4pm Where: Online via Zoom

Online via Zoom Sign up here!

A day before the workshop you will receive an email containing the Zoom link and instructions. Make sure you have a good internet connection and that your camera and sound are working properly.