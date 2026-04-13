Free online workshop UvA Talen: Spreek Nederlands met me!
Free online workshop UvA Talen: Spreek Nederlands met me!
Would you like to learn Dutch and are you ready to take the first step? Are you intimidated by those strange Dutch sounds and tricky vowels? Want to learn some words you can put to use right away? Then take the plunge and join the UvA Talen online workshop.
In this fun, engaging workshop the team from UvA Talen will introduce you to some practical words you can use in everyday situations. They will also get you acquainted with some of the language’s trickier sounds. The workshop offers practical Dutch for beginners and is aimed at absolute beginners, people who already understand some Dutch and anyone else who wants to come along.
Sign up and have a chance of winning a Dutch language course!
By joining our workshop you will not only learn the basics but also get a chance to win a free online Dutch language course at UvA Talen.
- When: September 18
- Timeslots: 11am-12pm; 1pm-2pm; 3pm-4pm
- Where: Online via Zoom
- Sign up here!
A day before the workshop you will receive an email containing the Zoom link and instructions. Make sure you have a good internet connection and that your camera and sound are working properly.
Intensive Dutch courses starting this season
This fall, UvA Talen is offering intensive Dutch courses as well as evening courses via distance learning. Do you want to learn or improve your Dutch skills for a boost in your workplace or studies? Then this is your chance! Sign up after the workshop and start on October 4!
About UvA Talen
UvA Talen is the leading language centre in Amsterdam, serving internationals from around the world. UvA Talen offers a wide range of fast-paced and communicative courses in Dutch, English and 10 other languages, ranging from elementary to advanced level. Each year, over 2.000 students complete a course at UvA Talen, the independent language centre of the University of Amsterdam, earning an internationally recognised language level certificate.