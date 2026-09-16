At Fantasy Fest, you're invited to let your imagination run wild! With performances, costumes, an exhibition and a market, it's the one-stop shop for fantasy, cosplay and magic from other realms. Fantasy Fest will once again take place in De Broodfabriek in Rijswijk, just next to The Hague!

Gothic, fantasy, medieval and more

Fantasy Fest is an event for anyone interested in fantasy worlds, whether Gothic, magic, medieval, Celtic or whatever tickles your fancy! The diversity of items on sale is immense and includes make-up, clothing, images, figurines, jewellery, shoes, hair products, accessories and more for many fantasy lifestyles. There will also be an opportunity for visitors to socialise with like-minded friends and acquaintances while listening to bands!

Here are some of the exciting activities at Fantasy Fest:

Cosplay

Sword fighting demonstrations

Live bands

Workshops

Escape Rooms

Costume competition

One of the highlights for many attendees of Fantasy Fest is the costume competition. Anyone can enter, as long as they register online by mid-September. The array of incredibly detailed and imaginative costumes is a delight for the audience. This year's costume competition takes place on Sunday, October 11 at 3.30pm.