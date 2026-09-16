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Fantasy Fest

Fantasy Fest

Fantasy Fest

Fantasy Fest

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De Broodfabriek, Volmerlaan 12, 2288 GD Rijswijk
From 15 euros

At Fantasy Fest, you're invited to let your imagination run wild! With performances, costumes, an exhibition and a market, it's the one-stop shop for fantasy, cosplay and magic from other realms. Fantasy Fest will once again take place in De Broodfabriek in Rijswijk, just next to The Hague

Gothic, fantasy, medieval and more

Fantasy Fest is an event for anyone interested in fantasy worlds, whether Gothic, magic, medieval, Celtic or whatever tickles your fancy! The diversity of items on sale is immense and includes make-up, clothing, images, figurines, jewellery, shoes, hair products, accessories and more for many fantasy lifestyles. There will also be an opportunity for visitors to socialise with like-minded friends and acquaintances while listening to bands!

Here are some of the exciting activities at Fantasy Fest:

  • Cosplay
  • Sword fighting demonstrations
  • Live bands
  • Workshops
  • Escape Rooms

Costume competition

One of the highlights for many attendees of Fantasy Fest is the costume competition. Anyone can enter, as long as they register online by mid-September. The array of incredibly detailed and imaginative costumes is a delight for the audience. This year's costume competition takes place on Sunday, October 11 at 3.30pm.

If you don't have a costume to take part in this year, why not visit the stalls and stands and pick up some items to start crafting your own alter ego!

Plan your visit to Fantasy Fest

The venue is easy to reach by public transportation for those who are coming from other Dutch cities, and for those who are cycling from nearby. Get your tickets on the Fantasy Fest website.

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