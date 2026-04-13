Elfia Fairy Nights is a special summer evening version of the popular outdoor fantasy event Elfia. The difference is that in 2021, a scaled-down version has been specially devised for smaller crowds, with safety and hygiene in mind, in response to coronavirus.

Elfia Fairy Nights this summer at Castle De Haar

The summer 2021 edition of Elfia takes place in a new format. Over two days, Castle De Haar in Haarzuilens (outside Utrecht) is transformed into a magical kingdom of mysterious storytelling and fairytale walks through the enchanting castle grounds.

In previous editions, Elfia has welcomed 25.000 visitors. This year, an intimate group of 1.600 visitors will be admitted to the castle grounds per evening, over different designated time slots. Haarzuilens awaits the enthusiastic visitors dressed in their finest fairytale costumes!

Fairy Nights, Close Encounters of the Fairy and Ghostly Kind

There won't be stands, workshops or music stages, but the costume evening will involve storytelling about elves and ghosts, set in 1891, and a costume walk - not only outdoors but also in the chapel and the castle itself. Characters like Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Madam Blavatsky and Houdini will feature in the haunting stories, and surprising truths about Haarzuilens will be revealed. After all, the event's full title is "Fairy Nights, Close Encounters of the Fairy and Ghostly Kind"!