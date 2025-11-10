Eindhoven Christmas Winter Circus

A beloved holiday tradition returns to Park Theatre in Eindhoven, as the Christmas Winter Circus celebrates its 53rd edition this December! The Christmas Winter Circus (Kerstwintercircus) is a festive tradition loved by Dutch and internationals alike, featuring a whole range of top-class acts from all over the world.

World-class Christmas circus in Eindhoven

The Christmas Winter Circus is certainly one of the best in the world and perfect for families with kids to enjoy during the school holidays! What makes the Christmas Winter Circus so special? The acts are hand-picked and all rank among the top performers!

Previous Christmas Winter Circus programmes have included Russian trapeze artists, Chinese unicyclists, French ventriloquists and Vietnamese circus acts. Many of the performers have won international acclaim and prizes, and the circus itself is globally respected.

This year's acts at the Christmas Winter Circus

Now in existence for over half a century, the Christmas Winter Circus always makes for a special outing - whether you’re looking for an unusual night out with friends or a fun family evening. The Dutch weather may be cold and frosty, but inside Park Theatre, you'll feel cosy and festive.