The authentic Edam cheese market is opening for business on Wednesdays in July and August! Tradition is well preserved in the Edam cheese markets, from horse-drawn cheese carts to old bargaining rituals. In 2026, Edam Cheese Market begins on July 1.

About the Edam cheese market

After a history spanning from 1680 until 1922, the Edam cheese market was revived in 1989 with the cooperation of over 90 volunteers. The cheese market is now a major tourist event in the cosy and authentic town of Edam. Besides the spectacle of cheese carriers and merchants practising their trade, it is also host to an old Dutch street organ and the Edam cheese chapel.

The cheese trading process

Cheese is probably the most internationally famous Dutch food. At the Edam market, you can see the cheese trading process first-hand. After sailing into Edam from farms in North Holland and Friesland by boat, the cheese is then carried to the traders, a price is agreed upon and the cheese is carried to the scale (de waag), where the weight is determined.

From there, the cheese is transported to the cheese store by horse and a traditional cheese carriage for "ageing." The original "Edam cheese" is no longer made, however, as Edam was an important shipping town, cheeses shipped and traded through it are named "Edammer."