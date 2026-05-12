Edam Cheese Market
Edam Cheese Market
The authentic Edam cheese market is opening for business on Wednesdays in July and August! Tradition is well preserved in the Edam cheese markets, from horse-drawn cheese carts to old bargaining rituals. In 2026, Edam Cheese Market begins on July 1.
About the Edam cheese market
After a history spanning from 1680 until 1922, the Edam cheese market was revived in 1989 with the cooperation of over 90 volunteers. The cheese market is now a major tourist event in the cosy and authentic town of Edam. Besides the spectacle of cheese carriers and merchants practising their trade, it is also host to an old Dutch street organ and the Edam cheese chapel.
The cheese trading process
Cheese is probably the most internationally famous Dutch food. At the Edam market, you can see the cheese trading process first-hand. After sailing into Edam from farms in North Holland and Friesland by boat, the cheese is then carried to the traders, a price is agreed upon and the cheese is carried to the scale (de waag), where the weight is determined.
From there, the cheese is transported to the cheese store by horse and a traditional cheese carriage for "ageing." The original "Edam cheese" is no longer made, however, as Edam was an important shipping town, cheeses shipped and traded through it are named "Edammer."
Edam cheese market opening
The opening and closing of the market are marked by the traditional tolling of a bell. This action is usually performed by an esteemed guest, for example a prominent member of a political party, an author or a representative of the sports or entertainment industry.
More information about Edam Cheese Market
The Edam cheese markets take place every Wednesday from July 1, 2026, until August 19, 2026, from 10.30am until 12.30pm, with an evening market at 8.30pm on August 5. For more information, you can browse VVV Edam.