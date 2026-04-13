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Eastern Neighbours Film Festival presents the best recent films from Eastern and Southeastern Europe, from countries with a small but often powerful cinema production industry. Feature films and documentaries from 33 countries The Eastern Neighbours Film Festival showcases 54 films from around 33 countries this year. It presents mostly Dutch premieres and introduces new talents and remarkable cinematic voices that deal with relevant topics in an exciting and thought-provoking manner. The programme comprises current fiction feature films as well as meaningful documentaries. The 15th edition of ENFF takes place on November 22-26 at Filmhuis Den Haag. Each year, the film programme is accompanied by several side events, so this year there will also be several debates and masterclasses on-site. You can expect 26 guest directors, actors, screenwriters, producers, masterclasses, debates, education, music and entertainment with national wines, cocktails and snack tastings at the 2023 edition. Highlights at ENFF 2023 Each film will be introduced either by an eminent public personality from the Netherlands or by a film director, actor or producer. Most of the films will be followed by a 10-minute "Question and Answers" session after the film.

From the Baltic states to the Balkans with humour and charm, these films bring extraordinary stories of ordinary people: Opening and Closing films The following are major highlights at ENFF 2023, having the honour of being the opening and the closing films of this year's festival: Ivan’s Land Amazing, captivating, full of humour and positivity, Ivan's Land follows Ivan Prikhodko, one of the last folk artists in Ukraine. He faces a dilemma: will he give up his small village house for a glamorous life in the city? Seventh Heaven Seventh Heaven portrays the hilarious antics of a man with too many women and too little time. When he consults an "expert" to salvage his situation, he ends up in even greater chaos. Festival guest: director Jasna Nanu.

Photo: Seventh Heaven, courtesy of ENFF Current Relevant Cinema The following films are highlights from the category of Current Relevant Cinema: Fucking Bornholm In the dramedy Fucking Bornholm, director Anna Kazejak takes us on a journey to the summer vacation of young Polish intellectuals who are struggling in their personal lives to make the right choices. Kaymak Kaymak offers a humorous and ironic view of contemporary relationships. With bravery and a touch of erotic tension, the film highlights the deep-rooted corruption in North Macedonia that has permeated every social layer. Festival guest: director Milcho Manchevski.