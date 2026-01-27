Early Years Open Day at The British School of Amsterdam

Join The British School of Amsterdam on Saturday November 8, for their Early Years Open Day! Explore the vibrant learning environment, meet the dedicated teachers, and see first-hand how the school nurtures creativity and curiosity in their youngest learners.

What to expect

Meet the Head of School & team : Get to know the passionate educators who will be guiding your child’s early learning journey.

: Get to know the passionate educators who will be guiding your child’s early learning journey. Explore the learning environment : Take a guided tour of the Early Years setting and discover the exciting opportunities the school offers for your child’s growth and development.

: Take a guided tour of the Early Years setting and discover the exciting opportunities the school offers for your child’s growth and development. Learn about their year-round care : Find out how the flexible wrap-around care can support your family’s needs all year long.

: Find out how the flexible wrap-around care can support your family’s needs all year long. Connect: Enjoy light refreshments as you mingle with the team and other families.

Don't miss out on this chance to see what makes the Early Years School special. Register now!

What, when, where?

Here is what you need to know:

Event : Early Years Open Day

: Early Years Open Day Date : Saturday, November 8, 2025

: Saturday, November 8, 2025 Time : 10am

: 10am Location: The British School of Amsterdam, Havenstraat 6, 1075 PR, Amsterdam

Don't miss out - register now!

RSVP now and join The British School of Amsterdam for a fun-filled morning of exploration and learning. They can't wait to welcome you and your family!