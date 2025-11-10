Dutch Ice Sculpture Festival
The Ice Sculpture Festival (Nederlands IJsbeelden Festival) is a spectacular event for young and old that you simply cannot miss! It's one of the biggest winter events in the Netherlands, with over 100.000 visitors. Once again, the breath-taking world of crystal clear ice and glistening snow will appear in the Flevo Nice in Biddinghuizen.
Frozen exhibition
This edition will be the biggest and most spectacular yet, with more than 100 ice and snow sculptures reaching up to six metres in height and more than 1.500 square metres of freezing fun. Over 40 of the world’s best "ice artists" will use frost and special effects to create a spectacular frozen exhibition.
The sculptors, who come from 16 different countries, create their impressive works by unleashing chain saws, chisels and other tools on more than 550.000 kg of ice and snow in a room 10 degrees below Celsius. Dress warmly!
An Unexplored World
This year’s theme is "An Unexplored World". The ice and snow sculptures will portray the beauty of the world and its fascinating and perhaps hidden side. Walk past full-sized dinosaurs and mammoths, perhaps even some humans on Mars. The glistening drama will be amped up with spectacular special effects using light, sound and projections.
Dutch Ice Sculpture opening times
Between December 13, 2025, and March 8, 2026, the Dutch Ice Sculpture Festival will be open between 10am-5pm. For families and kids, there will be plenty of time to go and enjoy the ice sculptures during the holidays - both the Christmas holidays and the school holidays during the springtime!
Plan your visit to the Ice Sculpture Festival
The good news for those arriving via public transportation is that there is a shuttle bus from Harderwijk train station on most days of the event. For anyone driving to the Ice Sculpture Festival, please note that it costs five euros per day to park at the venue. Check out the entrance prices, opening hours and practical visitor information on the Ice Scupture Festival website.