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Dutch Doubles at the Dutch National Ballet

Dutch Doubles at the Dutch National Ballet

Dutch Doubles at the Dutch National Ballet

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Dutch National Opera and Ballet, Amstel 3, 1011 PN Amsterdam
Various prices
Buy tickets here

Dutch National Ballet proudly presents Dutch Doubles, zoning in on the interplay between dancer and musician. This is the second edition of Dutch Doubles, returning after its wildly successful beginnings in 2014.

Sharing the spotlight

Dutch Doubles sees four top choreographers based in the Netherlands collaborating with instrumentalists they admire.

Ernst Meisner

Renowned Dutch choreographer Ernst Meisner collaborates with critically acclaimed Dutch harp player Remy van Kesteren on a new work called Impermanence which deals with human interaction and personal back-stories and encounters.

Wubkje Kuindersma

Wubkje Kuindersma shows various aspects of love and relationships, to the sound of two songs by Michael Benjamin. Her work Two and Only refers to the two art forms music and dance which complement each other and are celebrated for their unique combination.

Hans van Manen

Hans van Manen, whose choreography was also featured in the first edition of Dutch Doubles, returns with Déjà vu which he created for the Netherlands Dance Theatre in 1995. This dance shows the tension between males and females, which is danced by principal dancers Marijn Rademaker and Igone de Jongh, to the sound of Fratres by the legendary Estonian composer Arvo Part.

Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s Last Resistance is inspired by the Dutch pop singer Wende Snijders, also known simply by her first name, Wende. Normally occupying centre stage, here Wende shares the spotlight with the dancers in this intriguing multi-faceted performance.

Featured musicians

  • Wende Snijders
  • Michael Benjamin
  • Remy van Kesteren (composition and harp)
  • Raphaela Danksagmüller (duduk)
  • Martin Fondse (keys and glass harmonica)
  • Ties Mellema (saxophone)
  • Sean Fasciani (electric bass)
  • Maikel Claessens (percussion and vibraphone)
  • Olga Khoziainova (piano)
  • Hebe Mensinga (violin)
  • Dutch Ballet Orchestra

Book your tickets

Book your tickets on the Dutch National Ballet website. Please be aware that tickets sell out fast!

dutch-doubles-national-opera-ballet.jpg

dutch-doubles-national-ballet.jpg

Credits of campaign image: Petrovsky & Ramone
Credits of behind the scenes photos: Altin Kaftira

Buy tickets here
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