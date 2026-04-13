Dutch Doubles at the Dutch National Ballet

Dutch National Ballet proudly presents Dutch Doubles, zoning in on the interplay between dancer and musician. This is the second edition of Dutch Doubles, returning after its wildly successful beginnings in 2014.

Sharing the spotlight

Dutch Doubles sees four top choreographers based in the Netherlands collaborating with instrumentalists they admire.

Ernst Meisner

Renowned Dutch choreographer Ernst Meisner collaborates with critically acclaimed Dutch harp player Remy van Kesteren on a new work called Impermanence which deals with human interaction and personal back-stories and encounters.

Wubkje Kuindersma

Wubkje Kuindersma shows various aspects of love and relationships, to the sound of two songs by Michael Benjamin. Her work Two and Only refers to the two art forms music and dance which complement each other and are celebrated for their unique combination.