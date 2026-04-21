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Dutch Craft Beer Festival

Dutch Craft Beer Festival

Dutch Craft Beer Festival

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Twentsche Foodhal, 39a Hoge Bothofstraat 7511 ZA Enschede
19 euros (includes a beer glass and two beer tokens)

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind beer festival in Enschede in the east of the Netherlands. The Dutch Craft Beer Festival draws beer lovers from far and wide to Enschede’s favourite craft beer event, organised by the renowned brewpub, Stanislaus Brewskovitch, taking place this year at Twentsche Foodhal.

Dutch Craft Beer Festival Metropool Enschede

For this edition, the special 10-year anniversary, expect even more brewers, more beers and an even greater beer experience. This year’s festival may be bigger and better than ever, but the basis remains the same: speciality beers, delicious food, a cosy, friendly atmosphere and epic bands! 

A fantastic venue for enjoying quality craft beer

The Dutch Craft Beer Festival takes place at the Twentsche Foodhal, a fantastic indoor venue famous for its food and drink events. Since this event is as rock-and-roll as a beer festival can be, there will be an impressive line-up of bands to delight the beer lovers, keeping the festive vibes going throughout the day. The event organisers provide variety and fun for beer fans, which is sure to make for a memorable day.

Dutch Craft Beer Festival Enschede

Visit the Dutch Craft Beer Festival

Entry tickets include a free glass for beer tasting, two beer token coins to spend at the festival and a festival booklet. Browse the Dutch Craft Beer Festival Dutch Craft Beer Festival event page to keep up to date with the latest news and share the joy of craft beer!

Dutch Craft Beer Festival

Photos: courtesy of Stanislaus Brewskovitch

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