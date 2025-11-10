Each year around Christmas time, the historic heart of Dordrecht welcomes one of the best-loved Christmas markets in the Netherlands, with hundreds of stalls against the backdrop of the city’s iconic inner ports and canals.

A Christmassy day out in Dordrecht

Dordrecht is a small, charming city, south of Rotterdam, with just over 100.000 inhabitants. With over 200 stalls stretching over a 2,5km area in the city, the whole city comes alive during Dordrecht Christmas Market, and the market stalls are well-dispersed and not too congested.

Different areas of the market have specific themes and strolling through them gives you a great view of the lovely streets, lanes and canals of Dordrecht! There are also concert stages, where performances take place throughout the day. Soak up the festive atmosphere with the sound of Christmas carols being sung to get you in the mood for the holidays.

Dordrecht Christmas Market opening times

The Dordrecht Christmas Market is open at the following times: