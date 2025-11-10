Dordrecht Christmas Market
Each year around Christmas time, the historic heart of Dordrecht welcomes one of the best-loved Christmas markets in the Netherlands, with hundreds of stalls against the backdrop of the city’s iconic inner ports and canals.
A Christmassy day out in Dordrecht
Dordrecht is a small, charming city, south of Rotterdam, with just over 100.000 inhabitants. With over 200 stalls stretching over a 2,5km area in the city, the whole city comes alive during Dordrecht Christmas Market, and the market stalls are well-dispersed and not too congested.
Different areas of the market have specific themes and strolling through them gives you a great view of the lovely streets, lanes and canals of Dordrecht! There are also concert stages, where performances take place throughout the day. Soak up the festive atmosphere with the sound of Christmas carols being sung to get you in the mood for the holidays.
Dordrecht Christmas Market opening times
The Dordrecht Christmas Market is open at the following times:
- Saturday, December 13: 10am-10pm
- Sunday, December 14: 12pm-8pm
Plan your visit to Dordrecht Christmas Market
Dordrecht Christmas Market is easy to get to by public transportation via Amsterdam or Rotterdam train stations.
Winter events in the Netherlands for all the family
Dordrecht Christmas Market is fun to check out on an outing with family and kids during the school holidays or as a winter activity with friends or coworkers. Other popular Christmas-related fairs for young and old include Royal Christmas Fair in The Hague and Valkenburg Christmas Market in the province of Limburg.