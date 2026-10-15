Explore Indian customs with a hint of Dutch flavour at the 17th Diwali Festival in Amstelveen!

Light and prosperity

The Diwali Festival in Amstelveen is an India-themed culinary journey, shopping experience, and musical event rolled into one, bringing together the Indian expat community in the Netherlands. Diwali is a Hindu festival associated with light and prosperity, celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs, each group with a slightly different historical meaning.

The most renowned Indian restaurants from Amsterdam, Amstelveen and the surrounding area will be serving delicious foods from every region in India.

Browse special market booths featuring Indian shawls, jewellery, sweets, and more while enjoying interesting dance and music performances. The event will take place in a vast and colourful tent on the Amstelveen City Square.