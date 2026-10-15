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Diwali Festival

Diwali Festival

Diwali Festival

Diwali Festival

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City Square (Stadsplein) Amstelveen
Free

Explore Indian customs with a hint of Dutch flavour at the 17th Diwali Festival in Amstelveen!

Light and prosperity

The Diwali Festival in Amstelveen is an India-themed culinary journey, shopping experience, and musical event rolled into one, bringing together the Indian expat community in the Netherlands. Diwali is a Hindu festival associated with light and prosperity, celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs, each group with a slightly different historical meaning.

The most renowned Indian restaurants from Amsterdam, Amstelveen and the surrounding area will be serving delicious foods from every region in India.

Browse special market booths featuring Indian shawls, jewellery, sweets, and more while enjoying interesting dance and music performances. The event will take place in a vast and colourful tent on the Amstelveen City Square.

Diwali Programme 2026

Diwali Festival 2025 will kick off at noon with a festive music performance moving from the shopping centre into the festival grounds, where the traditional opening ceremony will commence. Throughout the day, there will be a programme of dance and music acts for young and old to enjoy, as well as a market with all kinds of Indian merchandise and delicacies. Diwali festivities will be brought to a close with a spectacular fireworks display.

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