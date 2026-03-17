Dionysos Now! Easter 2026 at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ

Get ready for this irresistible performance of a hidden Renaissance gem - and more - at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ.

A “new” St John Passion with Dionysos Now!

Moving stories and magnificent music: during Easter 2026, Muziekgebouw spotlights profoundly human narratives that have inspired masterpieces for centuries. This special daytime concert brings a rare St John Passion composition by Adriaen Willaert into the present - paired with the shimmering, modern textures of György Ligeti on harpsichord.

While Bach’s St John Passion is the best-known, the Easter narrative according to the Gospel of John inspired many composers long before him. Dionysos Now!, a young vocal ensemble led by tenor and artistic director Tore Tom Denys, has revived Willaert’s St John Passion (Passio Domini Jesu Christi secundum Joannem) after more than four centuries of silence, a must-hear for the curious listener and lovers of Renaissance polyphony alike.

One of the oldest St John Passions ever written: a 16th-century rediscovery

Willaert’s Passion unfolds in flowing polyphony: the Evangelist is set for four voices, Christ for three, other characters for two, and the “turba” (crowd) in six parts. An architecture that heightens the drama without operatic solos, and one that has only recently re-entered the concert hall. Dionysos Now! has been central to this rediscovery, presenting the work across Europe and on record.