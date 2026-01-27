Join Diana in heaven for one night only in Amsterdam as she shares the untold, untrue and seriously unhinged tale of her extraordinary life. Don’t miss this hilarious award-winning comedy direct from the UK. Get your tickets now!

Watch this award-winning play in Amsterdam, for one night only

“Absurd, camp, chaotic, and hilarious.”

A famous princess, off the wall humour and the chance to rewrite "herstory" - such is the starting point for Awkward Productions’ absurd comedy about Princess Diana - Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story.

Written by creative partners Linus Karp and Joseph Martin, Awkward Productions’ multiple award-winning, Edinburgh Fringe sell-out show was an immediate cult hit with UK audiences for its unique audience participation and staggeringly camp portrayal of the royals. The show reimagines Diana’s story not how it happened but in the way Diana deserved, giving Diana full control and lots of joy in a show that is unexpected and chaotically funny.

Expect drag, audience interaction, puppetry and a lot of queer joy

“It’s a silly show that combines drag, audience interaction, puppetry and a lot of queer joy,” explains Linus Karp. “The show is a unique celebration and gives a completely different account of Diana’s life, with lots of magic and a happy ending that comes from a place of love and affection for Diana.”