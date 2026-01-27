Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story
Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story
Join Diana in heaven for one night only in Amsterdam as she shares the untold, untrue and seriously unhinged tale of her extraordinary life. Don’t miss this hilarious award-winning comedy direct from the UK. Get your tickets now!
Watch this award-winning play in Amsterdam, for one night only
“Absurd, camp, chaotic, and hilarious.”
A famous princess, off the wall humour and the chance to rewrite "herstory" - such is the starting point for Awkward Productions’ absurd comedy about Princess Diana - Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story.
Written by creative partners Linus Karp and Joseph Martin, Awkward Productions’ multiple award-winning, Edinburgh Fringe sell-out show was an immediate cult hit with UK audiences for its unique audience participation and staggeringly camp portrayal of the royals. The show reimagines Diana’s story not how it happened but in the way Diana deserved, giving Diana full control and lots of joy in a show that is unexpected and chaotically funny.
Expect drag, audience interaction, puppetry and a lot of queer joy
“It’s a silly show that combines drag, audience interaction, puppetry and a lot of queer joy,” explains Linus Karp. “The show is a unique celebration and gives a completely different account of Diana’s life, with lots of magic and a happy ending that comes from a place of love and affection for Diana.”
“Gleeful absurdist comedy at its finest”
Pop culture references are plentiful, with Diana inhabiting a world beyond reality and flamboyantly rewriting the record with warmth and wit and a celebration of her legacy as the people’s princess.
Through interactive storytelling, Diana narrates her life from childhood, marriage to Charles, and clashes with Camilla and the monarchy, before veering wildly into wild fantasy with the enthusiastic support of the audience. There are scenes of Diana as a fashion icon, blushing bride, gay activist and action superhero, with audience participation and interaction making every show unique and joyous.
“Having the audience play roles in Diana’s story makes the show weird, wonderful and different every night,” says Linus. Multimedia appearances by West End stars Geri Allen (Operation Mincemeat), Zina Badram (Doctor Who), Rob Madge (My Son’s a Queer) and Jeanna de Waal (Diana the Musical) round out the show, with Diana navigating all obstacles to find freedom and happiness outside the royal family.
Don't miss this superb comedy - get your tickets!
Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story has sold out for two seasons at the Edinburgh Fringe and is playing for one night only, March 31, 2025, at Podium Mozaïek Amsterdam. Get your tickets on the Podium Mozaïek website. Follow Awkward Productions.
“Overflowing with irony, hilarity and queerness”
Accolades
- Winner - Off West End Award
- Best play - Edinburgh Fringe
- Winner - The Laura Award
Show Reviews
The play has received many outstanding reviews:
- “As poised and polished as it is anarchic and outrageous” - London Theatre 1
- “Unexpected, uninhibited and unhinged” - Edinburgh Reviews
- “Gleeful absurdist comedy at its finest” - Culture Fix
- “Overflowing with irony, hilarity and queerness” - The Skinny
- “Perfectly imagined” - The National
- “Absurd, camp, chaotic, and hilarious” - Attitude
Cast
Below is the cast of Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story:
- Diana - Linus Karp
- Charles, Camilla - Joseph Martin
- The Queen - Geri Allen
- God - Zina Badran
- Writer, Director, Producer - Linus Karp
- Co-Director, Puppeteer, Stage Manager - Joseph Martin
Show warnings
- For audiences aged 18+
- Includes flashing lights, audience participation, strong language and Camilla Parker Bowles
Get your tickets
Get your tickets to Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story on the Podium Mozaïek website.