Designing Your Life: 6 Day Transformational Summer Women's Retreat in France

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Do you sense something is shifting, but haven't had the space to truly listen? This retreat gives you six immersive days in the French countryside to step away, reconnect with yourself, and consciously design what comes next. Held in an intimate circle of only six women, it blends emotional, energetic and practical transformation. What to expect Set in Terre de Blade, a 600-year-old private château in the heart of Dordogne, surrounded by forests, rolling meadows and medieval villages, this experience combines the rigour of Stanford's Designing Your Life methodology with the depth of Quantum Constellations' systemic work. Over six carefully curated days, you will: Gain clarity on what truly matters to you now

Release limiting patterns and invisible emotional blocks

Reconnect with your values, intuition and feminine wisdom

Build a vision and concrete first steps for your next chapter

Find sisterhood with women navigating similar transitions

Life between our sessions matters too; we walk, journal, swim, share meals and dance.

Transformation is about feeling and living your next chapter, not just thinking about it. Limited spots available - reserve your ticket today! Who is this for Women 35+ (typically 40–60s) who: Sense there is more potential waiting to be embodied

Desire alignment, depth, sisterhood and meaningful transformation

Are ready to engage both their mind and their intuition You may not yet know what is blocking you or what your next chapter fully looks like. But something inside you already knows it is time. Practical details Location: Terre de Blade, Veyrines-de-Domme, Dordogne, France

Dates: June 19–24, 2026

Investment: 3.100 euros (includes accommodation and food)

Group size: Maximum 6 women



The programme Day 1: Arrival & Soft Landing

Day 2: Awareness & Feminine Energy

Day 3: Quantum Constellations & Inner Blocks

Day 4: Rebuild & Open Possibilities

Day 5: Step Into Your Future

Day 6: Integration & Departure Discover the full programme

Your facilitators Adis Sophie Fremont is the founder of Beyond Boundaries Consulting and the official Designing Your Life partner in the Netherlands. Retreats are her element; she brings together inspiring people, beautiful spaces, and transformative frameworks, with warmth, structure and authenticity. "Adis is full of joyful and motivating energy. She created a space that felt warm, organised, and inspiring." Anastasia Naumkina is a psychological counsellor, Quantum Constellations facilitator, and Timeline Healing Therapist. With a background in engineering and chemistry and years of international experience, she brings clarity, emotional intelligence and precision to every transformational process. "Anastasia creates a space that feels deeply safe and held. Her softness is powerful, and she has an incredible gift for gently guiding you to the core of what wants to be seen and healed."