Dekmantel Festival
Dekmantel Festival
The renowned Dekmantel Festival is returning to the Amsterdamse Bos and various other venues for its 2026 edition, featuring top DJs from all kinds of electronic music scenes!
Techno at Dekmantel Festival
Dekmantel Festival is known for pulling out all the stops to bring an expertly curated line-up of techno stars and underground legends.
The beloved Amsterdamse Bos will remain the main venue of the weekend-long rave. Set in the lush forest just south of Amsterdam, the organisers always surprise visitors with a mix of musical styles ranging from contemporary house to lesser-known disco and hard bass music. Yet through it all, techno remains king.
Festival venues
Here are the venues where the festival takes place this year:
Wednesday, July 29
- Oude Kerk
Thursday, July 30
- Melkweg and Paradiso
Friday, July 31 - Sunday, August 2
- Amsterdamse Bos, Radio, Garage Noord, ISO and Raum
Dekmantel Highlights 2026
This year’s line-up of Dekmantel is a diverse mix of around 150 live and DJ acts that perform the best contemporary, experimental and timeless underground music. Have a look at Dekmantel's site to browse the full list of the artists who will be taking the stage for the 2026 edition.
Here are a few of the artists appearing at this year's festival:
- Death in Vegas
- Darkside
- Molina
- Josey Rebelle
- New York
- Speedy Jay
- Skin in Skin
- Rozaly
Night programme
The music winds down each day at about 11pm, but if you want to keep raving, the night programme is for you! Tickets for these late-night parties are sold separately from the weekend and day tickets, so make sure you've got yours!
Getting to Dekmantel
The festival is located in various venues. The main one is deep in the Amsterdamse Bos, where there are shuttle buses running to aid access. Camping tickets are also available for those who don't want to travel in and out every day. The campsite is part of the Amsterdamse Bos EuroParcs site, and about a 20-minute walk from the festival.
Get your Dekmantel tickets
Add to your summer memories by buying a ticket and raving your way through the weekend! Browse the Dekmantel Festival website and decide whether you'll buy a single-day ticket or a three-day festival pass. Let's hope that the weather stays fine!
Video credit: Youtube / Dekmantel