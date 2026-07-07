The renowned Dekmantel Festival is returning to the Amsterdamse Bos and various other venues for its 2026 edition, featuring top DJs from all kinds of electronic music scenes!

Techno at Dekmantel Festival

Dekmantel Festival is known for pulling out all the stops to bring an expertly curated line-up of techno stars and underground legends.

The beloved Amsterdamse Bos will remain the main venue of the weekend-long rave. Set in the lush forest just south of Amsterdam, the organisers always surprise visitors with a mix of musical styles ranging from contemporary house to lesser-known disco and hard bass music. Yet through it all, techno remains king.

Festival venues

Here are the venues where the festival takes place this year: