Creative Life Festival is a festival for crafts, lifestyle and creativity in Utrecht.

Arts, crafts, hobbies and creativity

This is a must for creative types, hobbyists and even beginners - basically, anyone who loves scrapbooking, drawing, painting, calligraphy, paper marbling, bookbinding, cyanotype printing, needlework, weaving, jewellery-making and so much more.

Creative Life Festival is located at the humongous Werkspoorkathedraal, an exhibition hall in Utrecht which is a former train apparatus factory. There’s a seemingly endless programme of creative workshops, from screen printing to origami lamp making and from graffiti art to terrarium mini-ecosystems.

Treat yourself to some food and drinks at the pop-up bar. Additionally, Sprinkles Bakery will be offering many sweet treats, the cherry on the cake for your day out.