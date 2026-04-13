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Creative Life Festival

Creative Life Festival

Creative Life Festival

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Werkspoorkathedraal, Tractieweg 41, 3534 AP
15,50 euros

Creative Life Festival is a festival for crafts, lifestyle and creativity in Utrecht.

Arts, crafts, hobbies and creativity

This is a must for creative types, hobbyists and even beginners - basically, anyone who loves scrapbooking, drawing, painting, calligraphy, paper marbling, bookbinding, cyanotype printing, needlework, weaving, jewellery-making and so much more.

Creative Life Festival is located at the humongous Werkspoorkathedraal, an exhibition hall in Utrecht which is a former train apparatus factory. There’s a seemingly endless programme of creative workshops, from screen printing to origami lamp making and from graffiti art to terrarium mini-ecosystems.

Treat yourself to some food and drinks at the pop-up bar. Additionally, Sprinkles Bakery will be offering many sweet treats, the cherry on the cake for your day out.

Creative Life Festival opening hours

Creative Life Festival is open at the following times:

  • Friday: 10am-5pm
  • Saturday: 10am-5pm
  • Sunday: 10am-5pm

Getting to Creative Life Festival

Werkspoorkathedraal, where Creative Life Festival is held, is conveniently located a few minutes walking distance from Zuilen train station. You can also take bus 5. For those cycling, it takes about 20 minutes from Utrecht city centre.

Get your Creative Life Festival tickets

Tickets are 15,50 euros each, including a tote bag. Get your Creative Life Festival tickets online. 

Creative Life Festival

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