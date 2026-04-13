CONNECT leisure event for internationals in The Hague

The Hague International Centre is organising an event that will give expats and internationals the info they need about leisure activities to optimise their summer in The Hague.

While the event will be of particular interest to residents of the royal city, people living in the surrounding region, for instance, Delft, Leidschendam-Voorburg or Rijswijk, are welcome to attend. Please note that there are no facilities or activities for children during this event.

Discover great ways to spend your leisure time this summer

The summer holidays are fast approaching! Luckily, The Hague International Centre is ready to answer your questions on how you can spend your free time in the region. At their CONNECT event on June 17, they will tell you all about the local leisure possibilities and how you can make the most of the facilities in your locality. During this informative session, different speakers will discuss certain cultural, family-friendly and sports activities.

As well as that, an expat will share relatable experiences regarding summer holidays in the Netherlands. Furthermore, several local sports clubs will be there to update you on what they have on offer. There will be a Q&A session followed by a networking opportunity, so you are sure to discover the best of this summer in the region!