CONNECT leisure event for internationals in The Hague
CONNECT leisure event for internationals in The Hague
The Hague International Centre is organising an event that will give expats and internationals the info they need about leisure activities to optimise their summer in The Hague.
While the event will be of particular interest to residents of the royal city, people living in the surrounding region, for instance, Delft, Leidschendam-Voorburg or Rijswijk, are welcome to attend. Please note that there are no facilities or activities for children during this event.
Discover great ways to spend your leisure time this summer
The summer holidays are fast approaching! Luckily, The Hague International Centre is ready to answer your questions on how you can spend your free time in the region. At their CONNECT event on June 17, they will tell you all about the local leisure possibilities and how you can make the most of the facilities in your locality. During this informative session, different speakers will discuss certain cultural, family-friendly and sports activities.
As well as that, an expat will share relatable experiences regarding summer holidays in the Netherlands. Furthermore, several local sports clubs will be there to update you on what they have on offer. There will be a Q&A session followed by a networking opportunity, so you are sure to discover the best of this summer in the region!
The programme
On The Hague International Centre website, you can browse and have a closer look at the CONNECT programme. Here's a brief overview:
- 5pm: Doors open
- 5.15pm: Introduction by The Hague International Centre
- 5.20: Q&A about sports in the vicinity by the Municipal Department of Sports
- 5.40: Personal experience Q&A by a representative from ACCESS
- 5.50pm: Q&A about leisure activities by The Hague Marketing Bureau
- 6.15pm: Network drinks, individual questions and sports clubs
Admission is free, but registration is required. Register for the event on The Hague International Centre website.
Take a housing survey
Finding a home is getting more difficult in South Holland. The Hague International Centre wants to make sure everyone can enjoy living in the region. The Hague International Centre and the Municipality of The Hague are carrying out a housing survey to identify bottlenecks, housing shortages and developments in the international community.
The more people participate in the survey, the better, as the results will influence policy making and contribute to improvements. So take the housing survey on The Hague International Centre website.