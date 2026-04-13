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CONNECT Webinar - Healthcare

CONNECT Webinar - Healthcare

CONNECT Webinar - Healthcare

Online
Free (registration required)
Register now

Find out how to make the most of the Dutch healthcare system at the CONNECT Webinar - Healthcare, aimed at newcomers to The Hague Region.

Although it may take some getting used to for many people who are new to the Netherlands, Dutch Healthcare is regarded as one of the best in the world. The CONNECT healthcare event will help you to familiarise yourself with the Dutch healthcare system. After all, there isn't room for second-guessing when it comes to your health. 

What to expect at the CONNECT Healthcare information session

The CONNECT Healthcare event takes place online, for newcomers not only to the city of The Hague but also those new to Delft, Leidschendam-Voorburg and Rijswijk. 

The CONNECT Healthcare event programme

On The Hague International Centre website, you can browse and have a closer look at the programme. Here's a brief overview:

  • What to do with your health insurance
  • How the health system in the Netherlands works, particularly in The Hague region
  • How to get support for your mental health 
  • How to find a general practitioner

Reserve your place

The CONNECT Healthcare event is free of charge, but registration is necessary. Register on The Hague International Centre website to secure your place.

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Register now
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