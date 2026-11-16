Concertgebouw Orchestra with violinist Julia Fischer & conductor Fabio Luisi

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On December 11, conductor Fabio Luisi will lead the Concertgebouw Orchestra in Brahms's Second Symphony, with violinist Julia Fischer as soloist! Get your tickets now! Brahms’s Symphony No. 2 and Henze’s Il Vitalino raddoppiato Fabio Luisi conducts music by two leading German composers: Brahms’s Symphony No. 2 and Henze’s violin concerto Il Vitalino raddoppiato. Of his Symphony No. 2, Johannes Brahms wrote tongue-in-cheek to his publisher, "I have never written anything so sad, so minor; the score should be published with a black border." Melancholy is never very far away in Brahms’s music, but the near carefree Second Symphony did not earn itself the nickname Pastoral for nothing. An exemplar of his symphonic mastery, the work gives free rein to scintillating, lively melodies. Exuberantly melodious, too, is Il Vitalino raddoppiato by Hans Werner Henze, the pioneering composer born 100 years ago with whom the Concertgebouw Orchestra maintained a close relationship. The violinist Julia Fischer is centre stage in this lush, neo-Romantic look back on the Baroque period.

The concert gets underway with music by the up-and-coming Danish composer Sophie Meyer, whose work Fleur de verre was inspired by the skeleton flower: transparent, fragile and proud. The conductor Fabio Luisi Fabio Luisi is music director of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and principal conductor of the Danish Radio National Symphony Orchestra. In addition, he is the principal conductor of the NHK Orchestra in Tokyo. He is also emeritus conductor of the orchestra Sinfonica Nazionale RAI and honorary conductor of Teatro Carlo Felice of Genoa, his native town, which awarded him the Grifo d’Oro for his contribution to the city’s cultural heritage. Concert programme Here's an overview of the concert programme: Sophie Meyer - Fleur de verre

Fleur de verre Hans Werner Henze - Il Vitalino raddopiato

Il Vitalino raddopiato Johannes Brahms - Symphony No. 2

Musicians Here are the performers: Concertgebouw Orchestra

Fabio Luisi - Conductor

- Conductor Julia Fischer - Solo violin Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra The Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra was founded in 1888. Its distinctive sound has made it one of the world’s leading orchestras. The orchestra is famous for its renditions of works by Gustav Mahler, Richard Strauss and Anton Bruckner, and for its long-standing concert traditions such as the St Matthew Passion in the week before Easter and the Christmas Matinee. It has always worked closely with contemporary composers. World-famous guest conductors such as Riccardo Chailly, Iván Fischer, Antonio Pappano, Myung- whun Chung and Joanna Mallwitz will be coming to Amsterdam to lead the orchestra next season.