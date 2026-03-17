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Concertgebouw Orchestra performs, with Paavo Järvi and Beatrice Rana

Concertgebouw Orchestra performs, with Paavo Järvi and Beatrice Rana

Header photo: Leander Lammertink

Concertgebouw Orchestra performs, with Paavo Järvi and Beatrice Rana

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Main Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN Amsterdam
From 20 euros
Get tickets now!

In an amazing concert on October 9, 10 and 12, Paavo Järvi conducts the Concertgebouw Orchestra, playing Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3 and Sibelius' Symphony No. 2. Taking to the stage as a soloist is Italian pianist Beatrice Rana.

Pianist Beatrice Rana plays Beethoven 

The Concertgebouw Orchestra will be joined by piano soloist Beatrice Rana, performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3. The Italian musician’s profound pianism was centre stage when she made solo appearances with the Concertgebouw Orchestra in 2018, performing Chopin and in 2020, performing Tchaikovsky. Now she’s back with the piano concerto with which Beethoven stormily heralded nineteenth-century Romanticism. Piano and orchestra are equal partners here, and it promises to be an exciting collaboration!

The Finnish composer Jean Sibelius’s magisterial Symphony No. 2 comes right at the end of the Romantic period. It’s an intensely personal work that touches music lovers around the world every time it’s performed - and has done for over 120 years. The Estonian conductor Paavo Järvi, who regularly conducts the orchestra, is the perfect interpreter for this magnificent, compelling music from his neighbouring country.

For further information, please visit the Concertgebouw Orchestra website.

Paavo Jarvi ConductorPhoto: Kaupo Kikas

About the conductor Paavo Järvi

Paavo Järvi studied conducting in his native Estonia, at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia and with Leonard Bernstein in Los Angeles. He has been the chief conductor of the Tonhalle Orchestra Zurich since the 2019–20 season. Järvi has held similar positions with the NHK Symphony Orchestra Tokyo, Orchestre de Paris, hr-Sinfonieorchester Frankfurt, the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and the Malmö Symphony Orchestra (1994–97).

Since 2004, Järvi has served as artistic director of the Deutsche Kammerphilharmonie Bremen. He is also artistic adviser to the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra.

Järvi gives frequent performances as a guest conductor with the Berlin and Vienna Philharmonic Orchestras, Staatskapelle Dresden, the Leipzig Gewandhausorchester and the New York Philharmonic Orchestra. He has been a regular guest with the Concertgebouw Orchestra since his debut in 2004. In November 2019, he conducted the orchestra in works by Beethoven, Brahms and Shostakovich in Amsterdam and on tour in Taiwan and Japan. In 2023, he conducted Prokofiev's Fifth Symphony and Beethoven's Violin Concerto featuring Lisa Batiashvili.

Concertgebouw Inside the Main Hall

Concert programme

  • Ludwig van Beethoven, Piano Concerto No. 3
  • Jean Sibelius, Symphony No. 2

Performers

  • Paavo Järvi, conductor
  • Beatrice Rana, piano
  • Concertgebouw Orchestra

All up-to-date information about this concert can be found on the Concertgebouw Orchestra website.

Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra

The Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra was founded in 1888. Its distinctive sound has made it one of the world’s leading orchestras. 

The orchestra is famous for its renditions of works by Gustav Mahler, Richard Strauss and Anton Bruckner, and for its long-standing concert traditions such as the St Matthew Passion in the week before Easter and the Christmas Matinee. It has always worked closely with contemporary composers.

World-famous guest conductors such as Riccardo Chailly, Iván Fischer, Daniel Harding and Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla will be coming to Amsterdam to lead the orchestra next season. 

The Concertgebouw Orchestra has had just seven chief conductors to date. The eighth will be Klaus Mäkelä, who will become chief conductor in 2027. This season sees five extraordinary programmes with Klaus Mäkelä at the helm. 

Get your tickets

Get your tickets online for the concert. The ticket price includes a complimentary glass of wine before the concert and at the interval, as well as free cloakroom use.

Check out the Concertgebouw Orchestra website for more information about the concert programme and the performers! The ticket price includes a complimentary glass of wine before the concert and at the interval, as well as free cloakroom use. 

Get tickets now!

Concertgebouw

The Royal Concertgebouw is a concert hall in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Dutch term "concertgebouw" translates into English as "concert building". Its superb acoustics place it among the finest concert halls in the world, along with Boston's Symphony Hall and the Musikverein in Vienna.

Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN Amsterdam
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The venue

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