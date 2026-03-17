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Welcome to the Concertgebouw Orchestra's free open-air concert! Opening Night 2025 celebrates the start of the new concert season in Amsterdam’s Sloterpark. The orchestra will work closely with local entrepreneurs to make it a great music festival for everyone. Will you come too? You don't need a ticket! Opening Night 2025 For the fifth time, Opening Night will be held in a special location in Amsterdam. Having already been hosted at the Dam, Westerpark, NDSM Wharf and Nelson Mandela Park, this time you will find the free concert on the west bank of the Sloterplas in Amsterdam Nieuw-West, the district where the ConcertGebouw recently started working together with Theater Meervaart. This way, Opening Night has been travelling through Amsterdam as it celebrates its 750th anniversary. The concert starts at 8pm, and there is a vibrant support programme by young talent and local musicians from 6.45pm. Event details Date: Friday, September 12, 2025

Friday, September 12, 2025 Start of support programme: 6.45pm

6.45pm Start of concert: 8.15pm

8.15pm End of concert: 10pm

10pm Location: Sloterpark The concert At 8.15pm, Stéphane Denève will conduct the Concertgebouw Orchestra in a colourful programme full of dances from all over the world, from the swirling sounds of Bernstein and Ravel to Grieg’s enchanting melodies. Also on the bill is a dazzling guest performance by ISH Dance Collective to music by Tchaikovsky and Falla, and featuring musical fireworks by Dvořák, Mussorgsky and two composers of our time: Karmit Fadael and Claude Chalhoub.

Support programme featuring young and local talent Between 6.45pm and 7.30pm, Concertgebouw Orchestra trombonist Nico Schippers will conduct the Jonge Strijkers en Blazers Nederland (Young String and Wind Players of the Netherlands) and the reART World Music Choir & Ensemble. They will collectively play works by Selim Doğru, MAias Alyamani and other composers, as well as klezmer and traditional Arabic, Syrian, and Turkish music. This concert will feature the young singer Ayşe Devrim Özalp, and violin soloists Emma Breedveld and Naomi Bach. To celebrate the 750th anniversary of the city of Amsterdam, Selim Doğru composed a new work, the Nieuw-West Rhapsody, which will be performed together with the audience as part of the "Amsterdam Klinkt!" Festival. The full programme Leonard Bernstein; Candide Overture Antonín Dvořák; Allegro con fuoco (fourth movement) from Symphony No. 9, "From the New World" Edvard Grieg; from Peer Gynt Suite nr. 1, op. 46 Karmit Fadael; Nachtgezang Claude Chalhoub; Scherzo Pyotr Tchaikovsky; Arabian Dance (Coffee) from The Nutcracker Manuel de Falla; Ritual Fire Dance from El amor brujo Maurice Ravel; La valse Modest Musorgsky (arr. Maurice Ravel); Great Gate of Kyiv from Pictures at an Exhibition Stéphane Denève; conductor

ISH Dance Collective; dance Getting there The stage is located near the hill and the artwork Groot Landschap in Sloterpark. It is advised that everyone come by bike or public transport. The nearest tram/bus stop is Meer en Vaart, where trams 1, 17 and 27 and buses 61, 63, 69 and 192 stop. Radio and television The concert will be broadcast live on Dutch radio by AVROTROS via NPO Klassiek, and can be viewed on Dutch television on Saturday, 13 September, from 10.45 pm on NPO 2.