Concertgebouw Orchestra Essentials: Beethoven’s Emperor Concerto

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The Essentials series introduces you to the masterpieces you will be happy to know, performed by the world-famous Concertgebouw Orchestra, complete with a lively introduction by the incomparable Thomas Vanderveken. The next concert in the Essentials series is on April 24. Get your tickets! Essential listening with the Concertgebouw Orchestra In the Essentials series, the Concertgebouw Orchestra welcomes a new generation of music lovers, and the concerts typically have a pleasant, informal atmosphere. The concert starts at 9pm. The evening begins with an imaginative introduction to the programme (in Dutch). Discover Beethoven's Emperor Concerto Together with conductor Elim Chan, pianist Yefim Bronfman and a healthy dose of fun, the Concertgebouw Orchestra will be performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5. In his adventurous Fifth (and final) Piano Concerto, Beethoven explored the very boundaries of the genre. The work was nicknamed the "Emperor" Concerto because of its grand scale. In many ways, the Piano Concerto No. 5 was ahead of its time, yet its popularity has remained undiminished thanks in part to the serene beauty of the slow middle movement. This impressive work is sure to fit Yefim Bronfman like a glove. The American pianist has been a much-loved guest soloist with the Concertgebouw for twenty-five years.

Photo credit: Milagro Elstak About the conductor Hong Kong-born Elim Chan studied in the United States at Smith College and at the University of Michigan. In 2013, she participated in the Bruno Walter Conducting Scholarship, and in 2015, she took masterclasses with Bernard Haitink. In 2014, Elim Chan became the first female winner of the Donatella Flick Conducting Competition; as a result, she was appointed assistant conductor of the London Symphony Orchestra for the 2015-16 season. The following season, she was part of the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Dudamel Fellowship Program. From 2019 until 2024, Elim Chan was the chief conductor of the Antwerp Symphony Orchestra. Additionally, from 2018 to 2023, she was principal guest conductor of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, and in the 2022-23 season, she was artist-in-residence at the Wiener Musikverein alongside pianist Igor Levit and violinist Isabelle Faust.

Elim Chan is in demand as a guest conductor, recent debuts including the New York Philharmonic, Orchestre de Paris, Staatskapelle Berlin and Staatskapelle Dresden. She also conducted the Philharmonia Orchestra, the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, Orchestre National de Lyon, Orchestre Philharmonique du Luxembourg, and the Hong Kong Philharmonic, as well as the symphony orchestras of Houston, Berkeley, Detroit and Chicago. Her Concertgebouw Orchestra debut was in 2018, when she conducted a King’s Night Concert. In September 2019, Elim Chan conducted both the orchestra’s Opening Night and a Children’s concert featuring Prokofiev’s ballet music, Cinderella. In August 2024, she returned, conducting works by Berlioz, Mendelssohn and Prokofiev. Photo credit: Eduard Duslee Concert programme Here is the concert programme: Ludwig van Beethoven - Piano Concerto No. 5, "Emperor"