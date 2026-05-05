Concertgebouw Orchestra and Renée Fleming perform Strauss Four Last Songs

On February 27, 2025, Manfred Honeck conducts the Concertgebouw Orchestra, performing Richard Strauss Vier letzte Lieder (Four Last Songs) with sublime soprano Renée Fleming. They'll also play highlights from Puccini’s Turandot and music by Suppé and MacMillan.

Sublime music depicting calm after a storm

At the end of his long career, Richard Strauss composed the Four Last Songs, a musical embrace in which calm and acceptance prevail. And what better interpreter of such calm after the storm than Renée Fleming, whose warm voice and vocal mastery every listener should be lucky enough to hear live?

All up-to-date information about this concert can be found on the Concertgebouw Orchestra website.

Conductor Manfred Honeck

Over 20 years since his Concertgebouw Orchestra debut, Manfred Honeck has long enjoyed a reputation as one of the world’s leading conductors.