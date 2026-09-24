CollectorsRdam: Designer furniture fair

This October 10-11, dealers and galleries from Northern Europe gather in Rotterdam to sell their curated collections of vintage design. From the Space Age to Brutalist and everything in between, this event is perfect for design enthusiasts.

CollectorsRdam

CollectorsRdam is a unique furniture and interior design fair that focuses on stylish European design. It takes place annually at the RDM Submarine Wharf (Onderzeebootloods) in Rotterdam, an impressive historical site that will appeal to fans of industrial style!

Exhibitors at the fair specialise in contemporary design and classic modern furniture. Get your hands on items created by renowned designers and brands such as Eames, Herman Miller and Pastoe.

And don't worry if you do impulse buy a huge sofa - there are also stands at the fair that specialise in transporting expensive furniture and can get it home for you!