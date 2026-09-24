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CollectorsRdam: Designer furniture fair

CollectorsRdam: Designer furniture fair

CollectorsRdam: Designer furniture fair

CollectorsRdam: Designer furniture fair

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RDM Submarine Wharf, RDM Street 1, 3089 JS, Rotterdam
15 Euros for a day pass, 25 Euros for a weekend pass

This October 10-11, dealers and galleries from Northern Europe gather in Rotterdam to sell their curated collections of vintage design. From the Space Age to Brutalist and everything in between, this event is perfect for design enthusiasts.

CollectorsRdam

CollectorsRdam is a unique furniture and interior design fair that focuses on stylish European design. It takes place annually at the RDM Submarine Wharf (Onderzeebootloods) in Rotterdam, an impressive historical site that will appeal to fans of industrial style!

Exhibitors at the fair specialise in contemporary design and classic modern furniture. Get your hands on items created by renowned designers and brands such as Eames, Herman Miller and Pastoe.

And don't worry if you do impulse buy a huge sofa - there are also stands at the fair that specialise in transporting expensive furniture and can get it home for you!

Rotterdam: City of Design

Rotterdam is most famously a city of innovative and ground-breaking architecture. But this brings with it the need for equally revolutionary and stylish interiors to match the buildings' exteriors. 

The result of this is that Rotterdam has a strong connection with modern interior design, with several museums dedicated to the subject, most notably the New Institute (Nieuwe Instituut) and the unique Cube Houses (Kubuswoningen) with their specially designed interiors. This makes Rotterdam the perfect Dutch city to host these carefully curated stand-out pieces.

designer furniture stylish

Exhibitors at CollectorsRdam

With over 50 exhibitors already confirmed for 2026, there will be plenty to catch your eye. Here are just a few of the dealers and galleries who will be showing their wares:

  • Krisje Caluew, Antwerp
  • Iconic Objects, Culemborg
  • Logo Human, Eindhoven
  • Wunderkammer, Ghent
  • DV French Antiques, Roubaix
  • Polar Decor, Rouen
  • Vintage Hoarder, Haarlem

Attending CollectorsRdam

The RDM Submarine Wharf has plenty of free parking for those driving in. For those happy to carry their new chairs on public transport, a water taxi from Marconiplein is the fastest way to reach the event, but buses also run close by.

The fair is open:

  • Saturday, October 10: 10am-10pm
  • Sunday, October 11: 10am-6pm

Tickets are available from the CollectorsRdam website, so get yours now and get ready to remodel your whole house around that 1950s lamp! 

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