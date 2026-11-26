Bookmark

Looking for a special cultural outing with the family this Christmas? Sinfonia Rotterdam and PerPoc Poppentheater present Kerst met PerPoc Reuzenpoppen, a festive family show for young and old that brings together classical music, theatre and giant puppets. From December 20-22, Sinfonia Rotterdam performs in Koewacht, The Hague and Rotterdam under the direction of conductor Conrad van Alphen. The show features orchestral works by Ravel, Richard Strauss and Stravinsky, with PerPoc's giant puppets moving around the orchestra. Venues The concert will be performed in the following venues: Koewacht: Sint-Philippus en Jacobuskerk, December 20

Sint-Philippus en Jacobuskerk, December 20 The Hague: Royal Theatre, December 21

Royal Theatre, December 21 Rotterdam: de Doelen, December 22 When puppets suddenly come to life What happens when puppets suddenly come to life? That is the question at the heart of this family concert, in which music, theatre and life-size puppets come together.

At a bustling fairground, a mysterious puppeteer appears with three special marionettes: Petrushka, the ballerina and the Moor. With the sound of his magic flute, he brings them to life. For the first time, the puppets discover what it means to feel. They get to know love, jealousy, joy and sorrow. For Petrushka in particular, the world is suddenly turned upside down: he falls in love with the ballerina, but she has her eye on the Moor. PerPoc's giant puppets bring this story literally to life around the orchestra. Together with student players from Codarts University for the Arts in Rotterdam and the Royal Conservatory in The Hague, they create a theatrical show in which puppets move, characters pop up, and the orchestra drives the story forward. Music that brings the story to life Under the direction of Conrad van Alphen, Sinfonia Rotterdam plays three colourful orchestral works.

Ravel's famous Bolero grows from a simple rhythm into an overwhelming climax. In Richard Strauss's Till Eulenspiegel's Merry Pranks, arranged by Björkman, you can hear the mischievous pranks of an incorrigible rogue. In Stravinsky's Petrushka, the puppets come to life both musically and literally. Together, the three works form the soundtrack to a story full of music, humour and wonder. Three concerts, three different settings The concerts take place in three very different venues. In Koewacht, the show opens on a Sunday afternoon in the Sint-Philippus en Jacobuskerk. In The Hague, Sinfonia Rotterdam performs in the main hall of the Royal Theatre, and in Rotterdam in the main hall of de Doelen. The orchestra describes the show as a special Christmas performance for the whole family. For internationals living in the Netherlands, it offers a festive way to introduce children to classical music during the holidays, with a story told through music, movement and giant puppets.