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Sign up, grab a drink and enjoy the latest edition of City Talks, which is Internationaal Theater Amsterdam's sip & talk show. On May 15, 2025, don't miss the discussion in The Bookshop at ITA. Get your ticket - a free drink is included! City Talks offers a captivating new edition that delves into the intriguing realm of the present day! Join in for a special edition of the monthly talk show, where speakers explore the powerful intersections of city life, resistance, and celebration. Through dynamic conversations with the speakers and audience, you can expect to experience a blend of art, spirituality, and urban life. City as Archive Who writes - and preserves - the story of Amsterdam? The next edition of City Talks will explore how cities hold memory: from official archives to oral histories, from hidden corners of the urban fabric to voices long erased from our collective narrative. How do we collect and care for stories that challenge dominant histories? What does it take to decolonise a city’s memory? And who gets to decide what is remembered?

Join for drinks and conversation as our three speakers and performer guide us through questions of heritage, power, and storytelling. The conversation will dig into the methods, and ask how we can build an Amsterdam whose archive truly belongs to all its people. 750 years of Amsterdam This edition of City Talks is part of Lieve Stad, 750, a joint theater festival of Internationaal Theater and Meervaart. In honour of 750 years of Amsterdam, we are celebrating an extra-large edition in May with more than 50 performances in 13 theatres throughout the city. The festival brings everything together: the artists, the stages, the stories and the audience. We honour the city’s rich traditions, but also give space to new voices and perspectives. Together we make Amsterdam - and we celebrate it. Details about the next edition of City Talks What: City Talks Amsterdam: City as Archive

City Talks Amsterdam: City as Archive Date: Thursday, May 15, 2025

Thursday, May 15, 2025 Time: 6pm-7pm (doors open from 5.30pm)

6pm-7pm (doors open from 5.30pm) Tickets: 7,50 euros (includes a free drink)

7,50 euros (includes a free drink) Find out more on the ITA website About City Talks Amsterdam Every last Thursday of the month, you're welcome at The Bookshop in Internationaal Theater Amsterdam for City Talks Amsterdam. For this monthly talk show, we invite guests - from scientists to artists and from journalists to economists - who come to talk about a social topic or urban trends. Together we dive into a theme and ask how it affects Amsterdam and its residents. Themes that came up last season include the influence of money, political activism and artificial intelligence. We invite you to grab a drink, join the conversation and get inspired!