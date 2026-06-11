City Talks Amsterdam: Sorry we only have an hour

The popular programme WorldTalks Amsterdam is making a comeback this season with a tiny twist: they are going back to their Amsterdam roots! City Talks is the International Theater Amsterdam's sip & talk show, in which the focus is on the city’s talented creatives and change makers. Each edition, the programme connects one of the theatre performances to social topics, urban trends, and daily life. City Talks invites anyone to grab a drink, join the conversation, and get inspired!

Sorry we only have an hour

The Netherlands is set to formally apologise for 250 years of slavery in 2023, the newspapers headlined. It is not the first time in recent history that the government has made apologies. The latest programme from City Talks discusses: What is the true meaning and function of an apology? When is an apology sincere? How often do people say "sorry" themselves? And are official expressions of regret effective means of healing wounds from the past?

In this episode of City Talks, there will be an exploration on the concept of saying sorry.

What: CityTalks Amsterdam | Sorry we only have an hour

CityTalks Amsterdam | Sorry we only have an hour Date: Thursday, January 19

Thursday, January 19 Time: 6pm-7pm (Doors open from 5.30pm)

Bites & music are available after. Find out more on the ITA website.