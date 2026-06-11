Sign up, grab a drink and enjoy the latest edition of City Talks, which is Internationaal Theater Amsterdam's sip & talk show. On September 28, 2023, don't miss the discussion at ITA Salon, entitled Show Me the Money. Register for free admission and a free beverage!

Show me the money

After a well-deserved summer break, City Talks is back with a captivating new edition that delves into the intriguing realm of our economic system. Let's talk money! The speakers will unravel its secrets, question its influence and challenge the status quo. Prepare to be engaged, enlightened and empowered as we explore the dynamics that shape our financial world.

Details about the next edition of City Talks

What: City Talks Amsterdam: Show Me the Money

Date: Thursday, September 28

Time: 6pm to 7pm (doors open from 5.30pm)

Find out more on the ITA website

About City Talks Amsterdam

City Talks is ITA's sip & talk show, in which they focus on the city’s talented creatives and change makers. Each edition connects one of the theatre performances to social topics, urban trends, and daily life. The City Talks team invites you to grab a drink, join the conversation, and get inspired!

Lehman Trilogy

This edition’s theme is inspired by ITA-ensemble and Guy Cassiers’ Lehman Trilogy.