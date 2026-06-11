City Talks Amsterdam: Show Me the Money
City Talks Amsterdam: Show Me the Money
Sign up, grab a drink and enjoy the latest edition of City Talks, which is Internationaal Theater Amsterdam's sip & talk show. On September 28, 2023, don't miss the discussion at ITA Salon, entitled Show Me the Money. Register for free admission and a free beverage!
Show me the money
After a well-deserved summer break, City Talks is back with a captivating new edition that delves into the intriguing realm of our economic system. Let's talk money! The speakers will unravel its secrets, question its influence and challenge the status quo. Prepare to be engaged, enlightened and empowered as we explore the dynamics that shape our financial world.
Details about the next edition of City Talks
- What: City Talks Amsterdam: Show Me the Money
- Date: Thursday, September 28
- Time: 6pm to 7pm (doors open from 5.30pm)
- Find out more on the ITA website
About City Talks Amsterdam
City Talks is ITA's sip & talk show, in which they focus on the city’s talented creatives and change makers. Each edition connects one of the theatre performances to social topics, urban trends, and daily life. The City Talks team invites you to grab a drink, join the conversation, and get inspired!
Lehman Trilogy
This edition’s theme is inspired by ITA-ensemble and Guy Cassiers’ Lehman Trilogy.
In the middle of the 19th century, three Jewish brothers emigrate from Bavaria to America. In the Deep South, they start a small fabric shop and become wealthy in the cotton trade. Their family business develops into a dizzying financial empire that is handed down from generation to generation. In 2008 it is jointly responsible for the financial and banking crisis. This is how the Lehman Brothers self-destruct.
Lehman Trilogy can be seen at ITA from September 19-28, with English subtitles on September 21 and 28.
Register for free admission and a free beverage
Attendance is free, but reservation is essential. Tickets include a free drink! Book your tickets on the ITA website.
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