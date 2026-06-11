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City Talks Amsterdam: The Price We Pay

City Talks Amsterdam: The Price We Pay

City Talks Amsterdam: The Price We Pay

ITA Salon, Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, Leidseplein 26, 1017 PT Amsterdam
Free (registration required)
Register for free admission and a free beverage

Sign up, grab a drink and enjoy the latest edition of City Talks, which is Internationaal Theater Amsterdam's sip & talk show. On February 29, don't miss the discussion at ITA Salon. Register for free and look forward to a free beverage, too!

The popular programme of talks at the Internationaal Theater Amsterdam on Leidseplein made a comeback last year with a tiny twist: they went back to their Amsterdam roots! City Talks offers a captivating outlook that delves into the intriguing realm of the present day! 

Let's talk about wealth inequality

While we witness economic growth on one hand, according to the recently published Armoedemonitor (Poverty Monitor, Onderzoek & Statistiek, Gemeente Amsterdam), wealth inequality in Amsterdam has increased. One in six households is struggling to make ends meet. In response to increased inequality, stimulating upward social mobility is high on research and policy agendas. But is changing policies enough?

Details about the next edition of City Talks

  • What: City Talks Amsterdam: The Price We Pay
  • Date: Thursday, February 29, 2024
  • Time: 6pm to 7pm (doors open from 5.30pm)
  • Find out more on the ITA website

citytalks-amsterdam-ita.jpg

Julie

City Talks: The Price We Pay is inspired by ITA Ensemble and Rebecca Frecknall’s Julie. Frecknall breathes new life into August Strindberg's Miss Julie (1888), bringing it into the 21st century. Themes of class and power, and the consequences of unbridled desires permeate the narrative.

About City Talks Amsterdam

City Talks is ITA's sip & talk show, in which they focus on the city’s talented creatives and change makers. Each edition connects one of the theatre performances to social topics, urban trends, and daily life. The City Talks team invites you to grab a drink, join the conversation, and get inspired!

During this edition of City Talks, we question existing hierarchies, introduce a new terminology, and unravel constructs that perpetuate inequality and safeguard privileges.

Register for free admission and a free beverage

Attendance is free, but reservation is essential. Tickets include a free drink! Book your tickets on the ITA website.

Register for free admission and a free beverage
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