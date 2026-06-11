City Talks Amsterdam: Moments of Reflection

Sign up and join the speakers at the latest edition of City Talks, which is Internationaal Theater Amsterdam's sip & talk show. On March 23, 2023, don't miss the discussion at ITA Salon, entitled Moments of Reflection. Register for free admission and a free beverage!

The popular programme WorldTalks Amsterdam has made a comeback this season with a tiny twist: they are going back to their Amsterdam roots! City Talks is ITA's sip & talk show, in which speakers focus on their city’s talented creatives and change makers. Each edition they will connect one of their theatre performances to social topics, urban trends, and daily life. You're invited you to grab a drink, join the conversation, and get inspired!

Moments of Reflection

For some of us, the month of March not only symbolises the beginning of spring, but it also indicates another transformative happening.

In many religions, the period of fasting has arrived. In Islamic culture, for example, the holy month of Ramadan this year starts on March 22 and is expected to end on April 21 with Eid al-Fitr. For Christians, the 40-day period of Lent begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Maundy Thursday, which falls on April 6 this year.