City Talks Amsterdam: Moments of Reflection
City Talks Amsterdam: Moments of Reflection
Sign up and join the speakers at the latest edition of City Talks, which is Internationaal Theater Amsterdam's sip & talk show. On March 23, 2023, don't miss the discussion at ITA Salon, entitled Moments of Reflection. Register for free admission and a free beverage!
The popular programme WorldTalks Amsterdam has made a comeback this season with a tiny twist: they are going back to their Amsterdam roots! City Talks is ITA's sip & talk show, in which speakers focus on their city’s talented creatives and change makers. Each edition they will connect one of their theatre performances to social topics, urban trends, and daily life. You're invited you to grab a drink, join the conversation, and get inspired!
Moments of Reflection
For some of us, the month of March not only symbolises the beginning of spring, but it also indicates another transformative happening.
In many religions, the period of fasting has arrived. In Islamic culture, for example, the holy month of Ramadan this year starts on March 22 and is expected to end on April 21 with Eid al-Fitr. For Christians, the 40-day period of Lent begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Maundy Thursday, which falls on April 6 this year.
Sign up for this edition if you'd like to learn more about these rituals, but above all to share moments of reflection and talk about community, listen to heartwarming stories, and - if you like - share a meal with other attendees at sunset! That's right. After City Talks, the organisers will hold a communal Iftar. Iftar is the main meal of the fasting day, which is consumed after sunset every day of Ramadan.
Details about the next edition of City Talks
- What: City Talks Amsterdam: Moments of Reflection
- Date: Thursday, March 23
- Time: 6pm to 7pm (doors open from 5.30pm)
- Find out more on the ITA website
A complimentary drink will be included with your (free) ticket, courtesy of Grolsch. Keep an eye on ITA’s website for up-to-date information on the programme.
Part of Festival Lieve Stad
During the sixth edition of Lieve Stad, from March 17-26, ITA and Meervaart jointly present a wide variety of productions in the fields of theatre, dance, music and performance. Performances that celebrate the city and its diversity, but which also do not shy away from topics that chafe. This year with work by, among others, Theater RAST, ICK Dans Amsterdam, Abdelkader Benali & Club Classique and Luan Buleshkaj. City Talks is powered by Rabobank Metropoolregio Amsterdam.
Future City Talks
The next edition of City Talks will take place on Thursday, April 20. The edition's theme is inspired by ITA ensemble and Alize Zandwijk’s Birds of a Kind.
Register for free admission and a free beverage
Attendance is free, but reservation is essential. Tickets include a free drink! Book your tickets on the ITA website.