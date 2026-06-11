City Talks Amsterdam: Standing in solidarity
City Talks Amsterdam: Standing in solidarity
Sign up, grab a drink and enjoy the latest edition of City Talks, which is Internationaal Theater Amsterdam's sip & talk show. On November 30, 2023, don't miss the discussion at ITA Salon. Register for free admission and a free beverage!
The popular programme WorldTalks Amsterdam made a comeback in 2023 with a tiny twist: they went back to their Amsterdam roots! City Talks offers a captivating new edition that delves into the intriguing realm of the present day!
Standing in solidarity
Join in for an impactful evening of inspiration and activism as we stand in solidarity against injustice. Immerse yourself in powerful discussions led by three dynamic speakers and a performance by a talented musical artist, uniting everyone through the universal language of music. Together, let's ignite a flame for justice and weave the threads of solidarity in our community.
Details about the next edition of City Talks
- What: City Talks Amsterdam: Standing in solidarity
- Date: Wednesday, November 29
- Time: 6pm to 7pm (doors open from 5.30pm)
- Find out more on the ITA website
About City Talks Amsterdam
City Talks is ITA's sip & talk show, in which they focus on the city’s talented creatives and change makers. Each edition connects one of the theatre performances to social topics, urban trends, and daily life. The City Talks team invites you to grab a drink, join the conversation, and get inspired!
Register for free admission and a free beverage
Attendance is free, but reservation is essential. Tickets include a free drink! Book your tickets on the ITA website.