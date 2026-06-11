City Talks Amsterdam: Family Ties

Sign up and join the speakers at the latest edition of City Talks, which is Internationaal Theater Amsterdam's sip & talk show. On April 20, 2023, don't miss the discussion at ITA Salon, entitled Family Ties. Register for free admission and a free beverage!

Family Ties

How do our family histories influence our understanding of who we are, and how do they shape our identity and worldview? In this latest edition, City Talks will explore the fascinating world of family history, identity, roots, and storytelling and showcase the power of personal narratives and how they shape our understanding of ourselves and our place in the world.

ITA has invited guests from various backgrounds to talk about their family history, trace their roots back in time, and explore the stories that have been passed down. They will discuss the impact of migration, assimilation, and displacement on our family stories and how these experiences have shaped our perceptions of home and belonging, but also explore the role of storytelling in preserving family history and passing down traditions from one generation to another.

Speakers will be announced soon. Join City Talks to embark on a journey of self-discovery and exploration, and discover the rich tapestry of family history and storytelling!