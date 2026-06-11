City Talks Amsterdam: Family Ties
City Talks Amsterdam: Family Ties
Sign up and join the speakers at the latest edition of City Talks, which is Internationaal Theater Amsterdam's sip & talk show. On April 20, 2023, don't miss the discussion at ITA Salon, entitled Family Ties. Register for free admission and a free beverage!
Family Ties
How do our family histories influence our understanding of who we are, and how do they shape our identity and worldview? In this latest edition, City Talks will explore the fascinating world of family history, identity, roots, and storytelling and showcase the power of personal narratives and how they shape our understanding of ourselves and our place in the world.
ITA has invited guests from various backgrounds to talk about their family history, trace their roots back in time, and explore the stories that have been passed down. They will discuss the impact of migration, assimilation, and displacement on our family stories and how these experiences have shaped our perceptions of home and belonging, but also explore the role of storytelling in preserving family history and passing down traditions from one generation to another.
Speakers will be announced soon. Join City Talks to embark on a journey of self-discovery and exploration, and discover the rich tapestry of family history and storytelling!
Details about the next edition of City Talks
- What: City Talks Amsterdam: Family Ties
- Date: Thursday, April 20
- Time: 6pm to 7pm (doors open from 5.30pm)
- Find out more on the ITA website
City Talks Amsterdam
The popular programme WorldTalks Amsterdam is making a comeback this season with a tiny twist: they are going back to their Amsterdam roots! City Talks is ITA's sip & talk show, in which the focus lies on the city’s talented creatives and change makers. Each edition, ITA will connect one of their theatre performances to social topics, urban trends, and daily life.
Grab a drink, join the conversation, and get inspired!
Birds of a Kind
This edition’s theme is inspired by ITA-ensemble and Alize Zandwijk’s performance Birds of a Kind, covering topics like identity, family, conflict, and love.
When the German-Jewish Eitan and the American-Arab Wahida happen to meet in the library of New York, they fall in love instantly. Eitan's father refuses to accept his son's choice and pushes for a break-up. When Eitan is injured some time later in Israel in a bomb attack, things are sharpened and a long-held family secret comes to light. Birds of a Kind is a breathless search for the true meaning of identity and enmity.
Birds of a Kind can be seen from April 5-22 at ITA, with English subtitles on April 13 & 20.
Register for free admission and a free beverage
Attendance is free, but reservation is essential. Tickets include a free drink! Book your tickets on the ITA website now.