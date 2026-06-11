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City Talks Amsterdam: Explore memory, identity, and your inner child

City Talks Amsterdam: Explore memory, identity, and your inner child

City Talks Amsterdam: Explore memory, identity, and your inner child

Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, Leidseplein 26, 1017 PT, Amsterdam
From 5 euros
Order a ticket and get a free beverage

Book your ticket, grab your complimentary drink and enjoy the first in a new season of City Talks, which is Internationaal Theater Amsterdam's sip & talk show. On October 31, you can join the discussion entitled Toybox Wisdom at ITA Salon. 

City Talks Amsterdam

The popular programme of talks at the Internationaal Theater Amsterdam (ITA) on Leidseplein is back after two successful seasons. Every last Thursday of the month, ITA presents City Talks Amsterdam. For this monthly talk show, invited guests - from scientists to artists and from journalists to economists - come to talk about a social topic or urban trends. Together with the audience, they dive into a theme and ask how it affects Amsterdam and its residents.

Themes that came up last season included the influence of money, political activism and artificial intelligence. You are invited to grab a drink, join the conversation and get inspired!

Toybox Wisdom

ita-city-talks-toybox-wisdom.jpg

Our childhood holds the key to understanding who we are as adults. In this edition of City Talks, the connection between memory, identity, and our inner child is explored. How do the experiences and memories from our formative years shape our decisions, behaviours, and sense of self? How can we reconnect with childlike qualities such as joy and excitement, and use that in shaping our environments?

Together, the special guests and the audience will uncover how revisiting our inner child can help us understand - and even heal - our adult selves and the world around us. Follow the conversation as it delves into childhood memories and celebrates the value of imagination and playfulness!

This edition's theme is inspired by Gershwin Bonevacia’s play Terug naar Prinsenplein - an exploration of the past in which he revisits his ten-year-old self named Gush. During this exploration, Gershwin, as an adult, encounters various traumas, skewed relationships, and taboos. Terug naar Prinsenplein will play at 7.30pm, and can be attended after City Talks (in Dutch, additional ticket required).

Details about the next edition of City Talks

  • What: City Talks Amsterdam: Toybox Wisdom
  • Date: Thursday, October 31
  • Time: 6pm-7pm 
  • Find out more on the ITA website

Book your ticket now and receive a free beverage

Tickets start from just 5 euros and include a free drink! Book your tickets on the ITA website.

Order a ticket and get a free beverage
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