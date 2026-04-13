City Talks Amsterdam: Debunking the Gaze

The popular programme WorldTalks Amsterdam is making a comeback this season with a tiny twist: they are going back to their Amsterdam roots!

City Talks is ITA's sip & talk show, in which they focus on their city’s talented creatives and change makers. Each edition they will connect one of their theatre performances to social topics, urban trends, and daily life. They invite you to grab a drink, join the conversation, and get inspired!

Debunking the Gaze with City Talks

The male gaze - a term first coined by film critic Laura Mulvey in the 1970s - is a feminist theory that states that narratives and portrayals of women are constructed in an objectifying and limiting manner to satisfy the psychological desires of cis-gender heterosexual men, and more broadly, of patriarchal society.

While Mulvey used the term to highlight this phenomenon in visual culture, particularly in cinema, the male gaze influences nearly every aspect of our society: we still witness its effects in media, education, public space, and the workplace. In this episode of City Talks, you are going to debunk your (inner male) gaze.