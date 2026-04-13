City Talks Amsterdam: Debunking the Gaze
City Talks Amsterdam: Debunking the Gaze
The popular programme WorldTalks Amsterdam is making a comeback this season with a tiny twist: they are going back to their Amsterdam roots!
City Talks is ITA's sip & talk show, in which they focus on their city’s talented creatives and change makers. Each edition they will connect one of their theatre performances to social topics, urban trends, and daily life. They invite you to grab a drink, join the conversation, and get inspired!
Debunking the Gaze with City Talks
The male gaze - a term first coined by film critic Laura Mulvey in the 1970s - is a feminist theory that states that narratives and portrayals of women are constructed in an objectifying and limiting manner to satisfy the psychological desires of cis-gender heterosexual men, and more broadly, of patriarchal society.
While Mulvey used the term to highlight this phenomenon in visual culture, particularly in cinema, the male gaze influences nearly every aspect of our society: we still witness its effects in media, education, public space, and the workplace. In this episode of City Talks, you are going to debunk your (inner male) gaze.
Come join the speakers in deconstructing gender-based power dynamics, creating equal worlds, and making space for plural identities and possibilities! Register for free admission and a free beverage!
Part of Festival Brandhaarden
This edition of City Talks is part of ITA’s theatre festival Brandhaarden, taking place from February 22 to March 4. This year’s theme is "Female Voices", presenting six performances made by female makers that question the Western canon and the stereotyping of women in theatre. City Talks is powered by Rabobank Metropoolregio Amsterdam.
Details about the next edition of City Talks
- What: City Talks Amsterdam: Debunking the Gaze
- Date: Thursday, February 23
- Time: 6pm to 7pm (doors open from 5.30pm)
- Find out more on the ITA website
A beverage will be included with your (free) ticket, courtesy of Grolsch. Keep an eye on ITA’s website for up-to-date information on the programme.
Future City Talks
Can't make it to City Talks Amsterdam: Debunking the gaze? The March edition of City Talks will take place on Thursday, March 23, in the context of festival Lieve Stad, which celebrates the city and its diversity. ITA and Meervaart will jointly present a wide variety of productions in the fields of theatre, dance, music and performance.
Book your tickets online
Attendance is free, but reservation is essential. Tickets include a free drink! Book your tickets on the ITA website.