City Talks Amsterdam: Carnival of Resistance
City Talks Amsterdam: Carnival of Resistance
Sign up, grab a drink and enjoy the latest edition of City Talks, which is Internationaal Theater Amsterdam's sip & talk show. On February 6, 2025, don't miss the discussion in The Bookshop at ITA. Get your ticket - a free drink is included!
City Talks offers a captivating new edition that delves into the intriguing realm of the present day! Join in for a special edition of the monthly talk show, where speakers explore the powerful intersections of city life, resistance, and celebration. Through dynamic conversations with the speakers and audience, you can expect to experience a blend of art, spirituality, and urban life.
Carnival of Resistance
This edition is part of festival Brandhaarden, inspired by the works of acclaimed choreographer Marlene Monteiro Freitas. Drawing on recurring themes in her work - such as human evil, oppressive systems, and liberation - she'll connect these ideas to the upcoming Carnival season. Together, you’ll uncover how these concepts resonate in Amsterdam’s streets, histories, and communities, and how they shape our world today.
Details about the next edition of City Talks
- What: City Talks Amsterdam: Carnival of Resistance
- Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025
- Time: 6pm-7pm (doors open from 5.30pm)
- Tickets: 7,50 euros (includes a free drink)
- Find out more on the ITA website
About City Talks Amsterdam
City Talks is ITA's sip & talk show, in which they focus on the city’s talented creatives and change makers on the first Thursday of every month. Each edition connects one of the theatre performances to social topics, urban trends, and daily life. The City Talks team invites you to grab a drink, join the conversation, and get inspired!
The Bookshop
The Bookshop is ITA's new cultural living room on Amsterdam’s Leidseplein. This compact stage offers a space for innovation, reflection and new perspectives. Here, makers, performers and visitors meet for special programmes, from experiments to intimate performances. The Bookshop is a place for everyone, with a focus on accessibility and openness. It is a gift to the city, made possible by the support of more than 500 donors and various funds and partners.
Order a ticket and get a free beverage
Tickets cost 7,50 euros (5 euros for a reduced rate ticket) and this includes a free drink! Book your tickets on the ITA website.