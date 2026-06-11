Sign up, grab a drink and enjoy the latest edition of City Talks, which is Internationaal Theater Amsterdam's sip & talk show. On February 6, 2025, don't miss the discussion in The Bookshop at ITA. Get your ticket - a free drink is included!

City Talks offers a captivating new edition that delves into the intriguing realm of the present day! Join in for a special edition of the monthly talk show, where speakers explore the powerful intersections of city life, resistance, and celebration. Through dynamic conversations with the speakers and audience, you can expect to experience a blend of art, spirituality, and urban life.

Carnival of Resistance

This edition is part of festival Brandhaarden, inspired by the works of acclaimed choreographer Marlene Monteiro Freitas. Drawing on recurring themes in her work - such as human evil, oppressive systems, and liberation - she'll connect these ideas to the upcoming Carnival season. Together, you’ll uncover how these concepts resonate in Amsterdam’s streets, histories, and communities, and how they shape our world today.

Details about the next edition of City Talks

What: City Talks Amsterdam: Carnival of Resistance

City Talks Amsterdam: Carnival of Resistance Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Thursday, February 6, 2025 Time: 6pm-7pm (doors open from 5.30pm)

6pm-7pm (doors open from 5.30pm) Tickets: 7,50 euros (includes a free drink)

7,50 euros (includes a free drink) Find out more on the ITA website

About City Talks Amsterdam

City Talks is ITA's sip & talk show, in which they focus on the city’s talented creatives and change makers on the first Thursday of every month. Each edition connects one of the theatre performances to social topics, urban trends, and daily life. The City Talks team invites you to grab a drink, join the conversation, and get inspired!