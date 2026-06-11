Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
City Talks Amsterdam: Carnival of Resistance

City Talks Amsterdam: Carnival of Resistance

City Talks Amsterdam: Carnival of Resistance

The Bookshop, Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, Leidseplein 26, 1017 PT Amsterdam
7,50 euros (includes a free drink)
Order a ticket and get a free beverage

Sign up, grab a drink and enjoy the latest edition of City Talks, which is Internationaal Theater Amsterdam's sip & talk show. On February 6, 2025, don't miss the discussion in The Bookshop at ITA. Get your ticket - a free drink is included!

City Talks offers a captivating new edition that delves into the intriguing realm of the present day! Join in for a special edition of the monthly talk show, where speakers explore the powerful intersections of city life, resistance, and celebration. Through dynamic conversations with the speakers and audience, you can expect to experience a blend of art, spirituality, and urban life.

Carnival of Resistance

This edition is part of festival Brandhaarden, inspired by the works of acclaimed choreographer Marlene Monteiro Freitas. Drawing on recurring themes in her work - such as human evil, oppressive systems, and liberation - she'll connect these ideas to the upcoming Carnival season. Together, you’ll uncover how these concepts resonate in Amsterdam’s streets, histories, and communities, and how they shape our world today.

Marlene Monteiro Freitas

Details about the next edition of City Talks

  • What: City Talks Amsterdam: Carnival of Resistance
  • Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025
  • Time: 6pm-7pm (doors open from 5.30pm)
  • Tickets: 7,50 euros (includes a free drink)
  • Find out more on the ITA website

About City Talks Amsterdam

City Talks is ITA's sip & talk show, in which they focus on the city’s talented creatives and change makers on the first Thursday of every month. Each edition connects one of the theatre performances to social topics, urban trends, and daily life. The City Talks team invites you to grab a drink, join the conversation, and get inspired!

The Bookshop

The Bookshop is ITA's new cultural living room on Amsterdam’s Leidseplein. This compact stage offers a space for innovation, reflection and new perspectives. Here, makers, performers and visitors meet for special programmes, from experiments to intimate performances. The Bookshop is a place for everyone, with a focus on accessibility and openness. It is a gift to the city, made possible by the support of more than 500 donors and various funds and partners.

Order a ticket and get a free beverage

Tickets cost 7,50 euros (5 euros for a reduced rate ticket) and this includes a free drink! Book your tickets on the ITA website.

Order a ticket and get a free beverage
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Fabio Luisi conducts the Concertgebouw Orchestra playing Beethoven's 8th
-
Main Hall, Concertgebouw, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN
Vivaldi Four Seasons concerts in the Netherlands
-
Dutch Brainwash | 7-day Dutch language course
Talencoach, Keizersgracht 8, 1015 CN
Travel to another language with Taalhuis Amsterdam this summer!
-
Gerard Doustraat 220, 1073 XB
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.