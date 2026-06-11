Sign up, grab a drink and enjoy the latest edition of City Talks, which is Internationaal Theater Amsterdam's sip & talk show. On March 28, join in on the discussion at ITA Salon, entitled Breathing Space. Register for free and look forward to a free beverage, too!

The popular programme of talks at the Internationaal Theater Amsterdam (ITA) on Leidseplein is back after a successful first season. They made a comeback last year with a tiny twist: they went back to their Amsterdam roots! City Talks offers a captivating outlook that delves into the intriguing realm of the present day!

Breathing Space

The urban environment can have huge effects on mental health, both positive and negative. Architectural elements such as natural light, colour, texture and acoustics shape our experiences, influence our mood and contribute to our overall well-being. This edition of City Talks will explore how spaces determine our mental state and how we can create spaces that improve our well-being.

Details about the next edition of City Talks

What: City Talks Amsterdam: Breathing Space

City Talks Amsterdam: Breathing Space Date: Thursday, March 28

Thursday, March 28 Time: 6pm to 7pm (doors open from 5.30pm)

6pm to 7pm (doors open from 5.30pm) Find out more on the ITA website

Festival Lieve Stad

City Talks: Breathing Space is part of the theatre festival Lieve Stad. Amsterdam is a city of many faces. Lieve Stad, – a celebration of theatre, art and dialogue – reflects the dynamics of that metropolitan environment, in which the city itself is a source of inspiration. This festival, a collaboration between ITA and Meervaart, is about bringing people together, in the city, in the theatre and in society. How do we live together and what stories do all individuals and groups carry with them?