City Talks Amsterdam: Breathing Space
City Talks Amsterdam: Breathing Space
Sign up, grab a drink and enjoy the latest edition of City Talks, which is Internationaal Theater Amsterdam's sip & talk show. On March 28, join in on the discussion at ITA Salon, entitled Breathing Space. Register for free and look forward to a free beverage, too!
The popular programme of talks at the Internationaal Theater Amsterdam (ITA) on Leidseplein is back after a successful first season. They made a comeback last year with a tiny twist: they went back to their Amsterdam roots! City Talks offers a captivating outlook that delves into the intriguing realm of the present day!
Breathing Space
The urban environment can have huge effects on mental health, both positive and negative. Architectural elements such as natural light, colour, texture and acoustics shape our experiences, influence our mood and contribute to our overall well-being. This edition of City Talks will explore how spaces determine our mental state and how we can create spaces that improve our well-being.
Details about the next edition of City Talks
- What: City Talks Amsterdam: Breathing Space
- Date: Thursday, March 28
- Time: 6pm to 7pm (doors open from 5.30pm)
- Find out more on the ITA website
Festival Lieve Stad
City Talks: Breathing Space is part of the theatre festival Lieve Stad. Amsterdam is a city of many faces. Lieve Stad, – a celebration of theatre, art and dialogue – reflects the dynamics of that metropolitan environment, in which the city itself is a source of inspiration. This festival, a collaboration between ITA and Meervaart, is about bringing people together, in the city, in the theatre and in society. How do we live together and what stories do all individuals and groups carry with them?
About City Talks Amsterdam
City Talks is ITA's sip & talk show, in which they focus on the city’s talented creatives and change makers. Each edition connects one of the theatre performances to social topics, urban trends and daily life. The City Talks team invites you to grab a drink, join the conversation and get inspired!
Register for free admission and a free beverage
Attendance is free, but reservation is essential. Tickets include a free drink! Book your tickets on the ITA website.