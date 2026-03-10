City Talks Amsterdam: Breaking Cycles, Building Futures

Join City Talks at ITA's Bookshop on March 19, 2026, from 6pm-7pm. City Talks is ITA’s monthly 60-minute sip-and-talk show with inspiring discussions and performances, held at The Bookshop.

Let's talk about Breaking Cycles, Building Futures

City Talks focuses on talented creatives and innovators from the city of Amsterdam. In each edition, ITA connects one of its performances to social issues, urban trends, and everyday life. This month, the theme will be "Breaking Cycles, Building Futures".

Breaking harmful patterns, and creating new ways of living, loving and belonging

This edition of City Talks invites you to reflect, reconnect and reimagine what it means to stay whole in difficult worlds. Together with the speakers, they focus on resilience: the courage to set boundaries, to choose for yourself, and to imagine futures beyond what you were given. They'll talk about chosen families, emotional repair, creative resistance, and the slow, often invisible work of healing.

Meet the guest speakers at the next edition of City Talks

Marcha van Glaanen Weygel is an entrepreneur and sports professional driven by a lifelong passion for movement and care. She is the founder of Diva Ride - a taxi app that responds to the growing need for safety, autonomy, and inclusive mobility by offering the option of female driver empowerment.