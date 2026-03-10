City Talks Amsterdam: Breaking Cycles, Building Futures
City Talks Amsterdam: Breaking Cycles, Building Futures
Join City Talks at ITA's Bookshop on March 19, 2026, from 6pm-7pm. City Talks is ITA’s monthly 60-minute sip-and-talk show with inspiring discussions and performances, held at The Bookshop.
Let's talk about Breaking Cycles, Building Futures
City Talks focuses on talented creatives and innovators from the city of Amsterdam. In each edition, ITA connects one of its performances to social issues, urban trends, and everyday life. This month, the theme will be "Breaking Cycles, Building Futures".
Breaking harmful patterns, and creating new ways of living, loving and belonging
This edition of City Talks invites you to reflect, reconnect and reimagine what it means to stay whole in difficult worlds. Together with the speakers, they focus on resilience: the courage to set boundaries, to choose for yourself, and to imagine futures beyond what you were given. They'll talk about chosen families, emotional repair, creative resistance, and the slow, often invisible work of healing.
Meet the guest speakers at the next edition of City Talks
Marcha van Glaanen Weygel is an entrepreneur and sports professional driven by a lifelong passion for movement and care. She is the founder of Diva Ride - a taxi app that responds to the growing need for safety, autonomy, and inclusive mobility by offering the option of female driver empowerment.
Also, meet Sharvin Ramjan. Through his work as a writer, presenter and moderator, he questions the social and cultural norms we often take for granted. In 2025, he published his debut book, Nooit Genoeg, an intimate reflection on boundaries in relationships, work, identity and power through a queer and intersectional lens.
CityTalks will be moderated by Ewa Scheifes and will feature a special performance by Cheroney Pelupessy.
Inspired by ITA Ensemble A Streetcar Named Desire
This edition’s theme is inspired by Rebecca Frecknall’s adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire, in an exclusive remake with the ITA Ensemble, playing from March 4-22 at ITA.
Details about the next edition of City Talks
Mark your calendars:
- What: City Talks Amsterdam: Breaking Cycles, Building Futures
- Date: March 19, 2026
- Time: 6pm-7pm (doors open from 5.30pm)
- Tickets: 7,50 euros (includes a free drink)
- Find out more on the ITA website
About City Talks Amsterdam
Every last Thursday of the month, you're welcome at The Bookshop in Internationaal Theater Amsterdam for City Talks Amsterdam. For this monthly talk show, there are special guests, from scientists to artists and from journalists to economists, who come to talk about a social topic or urban trends. Together, they dive into a theme and ask how it affects Amsterdam and its residents.
City Talks Amsterdam takes place at The Bookshop, ITA's new cultural living room on Amsterdam’s Leidseplein. This compact stage offers a space for innovation, reflection and new perspectives. Here, makers, performers and visitors meet for special programmes, from experiments to intimate performances.
Order a ticket and get a free beverage
Tickets cost 7,50 euros (5 euros for a concession ticket), and this includes a free drink! Book your tickets on the ITA website.