City Talks Amsterdam: Breaking the Barrier

Sign up, grab a drink and enjoy the latest edition of City Talks, which is Internationaal Theater Amsterdam's sip & talk show. On April 24, 2025, don't miss the discussion in The Bookshop at ITA. Get your ticket - a free drink is included!

City Talks offers a captivating new edition that delves into the intriguing realm of the present day! Join in for a special edition of the monthly talk show, where speakers explore the powerful intersections of city life, resistance, and celebration. Through dynamic conversations with the speakers and audience, you can expect to experience a blend of art, spirituality, and urban life.

Breaking the Barrier

Humans have never existed in isolation from the world around them, yet modern society often pretends otherwise. This edition of City Talks invites you to rethink our relationship with the non-human world. In a time of climate crisis and ecological collapse, what can we learn from stories that challenge the illusion of human dominance?

How can we move toward a more symbiotic way of living, one where care, ethics, and resilience are deeply interconnected? Together with our guests, we will explore the entanglements between people, animals, and the environment - and what it truly means to exist in a world where humans are not the only ones who matter.