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City Talks Amsterdam: Breaking the Barrier

City Talks Amsterdam: Breaking the Barrier

City Talks Amsterdam: Breaking the Barrier

The Bookshop, Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, Leidseplein 26, 1017 PT Amsterdam
7,50 euros (includes a free drink)
Order a ticket and get a free beverage

Sign up, grab a drink and enjoy the latest edition of City Talks, which is Internationaal Theater Amsterdam's sip & talk show. On April 24, 2025, don't miss the discussion in The Bookshop at ITA. Get your ticket - a free drink is included!

City Talks offers a captivating new edition that delves into the intriguing realm of the present day! Join in for a special edition of the monthly talk show, where speakers explore the powerful intersections of city life, resistance, and celebration. Through dynamic conversations with the speakers and audience, you can expect to experience a blend of art, spirituality, and urban life.

Breaking the Barrier

Humans have never existed in isolation from the world around them, yet modern society often pretends otherwise. This edition of City Talks invites you to rethink our relationship with the non-human world. In a time of climate crisis and ecological collapse, what can we learn from stories that challenge the illusion of human dominance?

How can we move toward a more symbiotic way of living, one where care, ethics, and resilience are deeply interconnected? Together with our guests, we will explore the entanglements between people, animals, and the environment - and what it truly means to exist in a world where humans are not the only ones who matter.

This edition’s theme is inspired by ITA Ensemble’s The Wall, based on Marlen Haushofer’s visionary novel, which presents a world where the boundaries between human, animal, and nature dissolve.  

ITA amsterdam netherlands

Details about the next edition of City Talks

  • What: City Talks Amsterdam: Breaking the Barrier
  • Date: Thursday, April 24, 2025
  • Time: 6pm-7pm (doors open from 5.30pm)
  • Tickets: 7,50 euros (includes a free drink)
  • Find out more on the ITA website

About City Talks Amsterdam

Every last Thursday of the month, you're welcome at The Bookshop in Internationaal Theater Amsterdam for City Talks Amsterdam. For this monthly talk show, we invite guests - from scientists to artists and from journalists to economists - who come to talk about a social topic or urban trends. Together we dive into a theme and ask how it affects Amsterdam and its residents.

Themes that came up last season include the influence of money, political activism and artificial intelligence. We invite you to grab a drink, join the conversation and get inspired!

The Bookshop

The Bookshop is ITA's new cultural living room on Amsterdam’s Leidseplein. This compact stage offers a space for innovation, reflection and new perspectives. Here, makers, performers and visitors meet for special programmes, from experiments to intimate performances. The Bookshop is a place for everyone, with a focus on accessibility and openness. It is a gift to the city, made possible by the support of more than 500 donors and various funds and partners.

Order a ticket and get a free beverage

Tickets cost 7,50 euros (5 euros for a reduced rate ticket) and this includes a free drink! Book your tickets on the ITA website.

Order a ticket and get a free beverage
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