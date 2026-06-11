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City Talks Amsterdam: Belonging in Mythology

City Talks Amsterdam: Belonging in Mythology

City Talks Amsterdam: Belonging in Mythology

Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, Leidseplein 26, 1017 PT Amsterdam
Free
Register for free admission and a beverage

Countless stories are told about queer bodies and identities, labelling experiences as “unnatural” or “abnormal”. At the same time, different identities have always been part of storytelling and mythologies. Within some traditions, there seems to be more space for fluidity in these narratives of the past than in the societies where they continue to be told today.

Belonging in mythology

Not surprisingly, these stories, where all kinds of creatures and people transcend boundaries and exist in different ways outside the (now seen as) traditional binary system, have become a place for recognition and safety.

This edition of City Talks from Internationaal Theater Amsterdam (ITA) will explore what happens when mythology is reclaimed as a space of belonging.

Brandhaarden festival

City Talks: Belonging in Mythology is part of Brandhaarden 2024, the international festival from ITA that brings performances by remarkable theatre makers from abroad to Amsterdam. The central guest of the Brandhaarden is the Onassis Stegi, one of Greece's most pioneering theatres.

The 12th edition of the Brandhaarden Festival takes place from 30 January - 10 February. They will highlight the importance and influence of the Onassis Stegi within the theatre landscape and the wider social context.

City Talks Amsterdam

City Talks is a sip-and-talk show from ITA, in which they will focus on Amsterdam’s talented creatives and changemakers. Each theatrical performance and edition connects you to social topics, urban trends and daily life in the Dutch capital. ITA invites you to grab a drink and join in on the conversation.

brandhaarden-banner-athens-amsterdam_0.jpg

Register for free admission and a beverage
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