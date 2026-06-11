City Talks Amsterdam: Belonging in Mythology

Countless stories are told about queer bodies and identities, labelling experiences as “unnatural” or “abnormal”. At the same time, different identities have always been part of storytelling and mythologies. Within some traditions, there seems to be more space for fluidity in these narratives of the past than in the societies where they continue to be told today.

Belonging in mythology

Not surprisingly, these stories, where all kinds of creatures and people transcend boundaries and exist in different ways outside the (now seen as) traditional binary system, have become a place for recognition and safety.

This edition of City Talks from Internationaal Theater Amsterdam (ITA) will explore what happens when mythology is reclaimed as a space of belonging.

Brandhaarden festival

City Talks: Belonging in Mythology is part of Brandhaarden 2024, the international festival from ITA that brings performances by remarkable theatre makers from abroad to Amsterdam. The central guest of the Brandhaarden is the Onassis Stegi, one of Greece's most pioneering theatres.