Sign up and join the speakers at the latest edition of City Talks, which is Internationaal Theater Amsterdam's sip & talk show. On October 26, 2023, don't miss the discussion at ITA Salon. Register for free admission as well as a free beverage!

You do you

This month ITA is presenting you with an empowering new edition of City Talks Amsterdam! In today’s dynamic working landscape, inclusivity and diversity are not just buzzwords. They are the cornerstones of a thriving and innovative work environment. But can we always show up at work as our true selves? In a world that values conformity, your unique identity is your greatest strength.

Come share your own experiences, ask questions, and gain valuable insights from the speakers. The discussion will dive into the heart of identity, resilience and achievement, to showcase how authenticity is not a barrier but a bridge to success.

Details about the next edition of City Talks

What: City Talks Amsterdam

City Talks Amsterdam Date: Thursday, October 26

Thursday, October 26 Time: 6pm to 7pm (doors open from 5.30pm)

6pm to 7pm (doors open from 5.30pm) Find out more on the ITA website

City Talks Amsterdam

City Talks is ITA's sip & talk show, in which the focus lies on the city’s talented creatives and change makers. Each edition, ITA will connect one of their theatre performances to social topics, urban trends, and daily life.