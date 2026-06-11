City Talks Amsterdam
City Talks Amsterdam
Sign up and join the speakers at the latest edition of City Talks, which is Internationaal Theater Amsterdam's sip & talk show. On October 26, 2023, don't miss the discussion at ITA Salon. Register for free admission as well as a free beverage!
You do you
This month ITA is presenting you with an empowering new edition of City Talks Amsterdam! In today’s dynamic working landscape, inclusivity and diversity are not just buzzwords. They are the cornerstones of a thriving and innovative work environment. But can we always show up at work as our true selves? In a world that values conformity, your unique identity is your greatest strength.
Come share your own experiences, ask questions, and gain valuable insights from the speakers. The discussion will dive into the heart of identity, resilience and achievement, to showcase how authenticity is not a barrier but a bridge to success.
Details about the next edition of City Talks
- What: City Talks Amsterdam
- Date: Thursday, October 26
- Time: 6pm to 7pm (doors open from 5.30pm)
- Find out more on the ITA website
City Talks Amsterdam
City Talks is ITA's sip & talk show, in which the focus lies on the city’s talented creatives and change makers. Each edition, ITA will connect one of their theatre performances to social topics, urban trends, and daily life.
Grab a drink, join the conversation, and get inspired!
Freaky Friday Face Off
This edition's theme is loosely inspired by De Warme Winkel’s Freaky Friday Face Off, in which the actors take a closer look at our fascination with identity through an ingenious role-playing game - and in celebration of Black Achievement Month and LGBTQ+ History Month.
Freaky Friday Face Off can be seen at ITA from October 25 - 27, with opening night on October 26. Several events dedicated to Black Achievement Month will take place at ITA in October.
Register for free admission and a free beverage
Attendance is free, but reservation is essential. Tickets include a free drink! Book your tickets on the ITA website now.