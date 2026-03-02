Cinedans Festival Amsterdam

The international festival Cinedans is back with the greatest choreographies for the big screen! Cinedans is a film festival based in Amsterdam and its mission is to highlight the synthesis of dance and cinematography. It is a meeting place for choreographers, directors and film and dance lovers from around the world - a renowned platform for exchanging creative ideas.

Experience on-screen dance at Cinedans

"The most physical, dynamic and poetic film genre of our time: dance film!"

In the last decade, Cinedans has grown into the largest and most diverse dance-related film festival around the globe! It explores significant developments in the fusion of dance and film while also looking towards the future of these artistic genres. This exciting festival will include feature-length dance films, film shorts, dance documentaries and more!

Working via an open-call format, Cinedans receives over 250 submissions of original works that are then judged by a committee. After a selection is determined, the programme is further supplemented with self-curated films.

See dance on screen at the EYE Film Museum

The main venue is the EYE Film Museum, one of the most iconic and modern museums in Amsterdam. For five days, the best international dance-themed films, documentaries and interactive installations will be shown in and around EYE, Amsterdam. Cinedans will also feature interactive installations in venues like the nearby Tolhuistuin and others.