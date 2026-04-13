Bookmark

Taalhuis Amsterdam celebrates its 10th anniversary with a language festival in De Hallen. Join them for a day filled with language and culture. This day is powered by teachers, students and the many organisations and friends they've worked with over the past 10 years. Visit the market From 1pm to 5pm, you can visit the market for free. Play the Dutch dictionary game, do Greek vocabulary memory games, play backgammon, or write your name in Arabic. Come get a taste of Italian, Greek, Iranian, Arabic, Hebrew, French, Spanish, Turkish and Dutch language and culture during the (interactive) market! Also on the market: Greek bookstore Diavazo, Italian bookstore La Corrente, and world kitchen caterer Mama’s koelkast. See you there! Attend lectures and workshops in the OBA classrooms Here are the lectures and workshops you can attend at the Taalhuis Language Festival: Play and read in Greek (for children of all ages): 11.30am - 12.30pm The day starts in the library: Annita will read a Greek book with children and do various playful activities.

Literature in Tamazight (Berber): 1.30pm - 2.10pm In this lecture, Dr. Abderrahman El Aissati will give an overview of Berber literature from its oral traditions to its written form, also discussing the various alphabets (Tifinagh, Latin, Arabic) used to note down the Berber language. (This presentation is in Dutch). Language is survival: 1.30pm - 2.00pm Greek teacher and Alarm Phone volunteer Maro Lazarou will talk about the role language plays for people on the move at the borders of Europe. (This presentation is in English). Canzone Napolitana: 1.30pm - 2.10pm Italian teacher Luca, being a musician from Naples himself, will give a brief introduction to the Napolitan song. He’ll talk you through the recent history of the Canzone Napolitana, and you’ll listen to examples from the 19th century until now. 2πR Performance: 2.00pm Greek dances in the “passage”.

Arabic calligraphy: 2.15pm - 3.15pm Calligraphy workshop by Nedim. Basic rights: 2.15pm - 2.45pm For many years, numerous students of Taalhuis Amsterdam have donated extra above their course fee to enable refugees without papers to join (Dutch) courses for free. ASKV / Steunpunt Vluchtelingen will join this day to talk about the basic rights of people without papers. Workshop Greek dances: 2.30pm - 3.15pm Learn how to dance in Greece (all ages), by 2 πR. The woman who sparked a revolution: 3.00pm - 3.30pm Farzaneh Malekpour relocated to Amsterdam from Iran 2,5 years ago and is learning Dutch with Taalhuis. Having experienced the hardships of being a woman in Iran, she is determined to take advantage of the freedom she now has to amplify the voices of those women who are still being silenced for simply wanting to live a “normal life”.