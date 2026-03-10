Buray at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ

Get ready to sing, dance and celebrate! Turkish pop star Buray brings his irresistible hooks and powerhouse vocals to Amsterdam for one high-energy night at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ.

For this special event, the seats are removed so there’s standing room only - perfect for a non-stop dancefloor atmosphere. Before and after the main show, DJ Celine Bereyakan warms up the crowd in the Entrance Hall with a feel-good mix of Turkish classics and contemporary grooves. The Rotterdam-based DJ, producer and songwriter moves fluently between pop and lo-fi textures with a DIY spirit that keeps her sets fresh and personal.

Since breaking onto the scene in 2015 with his debut album Bir Şişe Aşk, Buray has been a fixture at the top of the Turkish charts. His breakout single İstersen became an instant hit and introduced audiences to his signature blend of romantic lyricism and radio-ready pop. Over the past decade, he’s delivered hit after hit, most recently with 2023’s Al Senin Olsun Dünya. The album’s singles, including the viral Olmuşum Leyla, showcase Buray’s knack for earworm melodies and modern production without losing the emotional heart of the song.

What truly sets Buray apart is his live presence. He’s an absolute live sensation, packing venues across Europe with shows that blur the line between pop concert and euphoric sing-along. His fanbase has grown rapidly beyond Turkey, and his previous European tour sold out, so expect big energy and even bigger choruses.