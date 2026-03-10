Home
Buray at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ

-
Main Hall, Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ, Piet Heinkade 1, 1019 BR Amsterdam
Standard adult tickets: 45 euros (Concession tickets: 36 euros)
Get tickets now!

Get ready to sing, dance and celebrate! Turkish pop star Buray brings his irresistible hooks and powerhouse vocals to Amsterdam for one high-energy night at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ.

Dance the night away with Turkey’s pop sensation Buray at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ

For this special event, the seats are removed so there’s standing room only - perfect for a non-stop dancefloor atmosphere. Before and after the main show, DJ Celine Bereyakan warms up the crowd in the Entrance Hall with a feel-good mix of Turkish classics and contemporary grooves. The Rotterdam-based DJ, producer and songwriter moves fluently between pop and lo-fi textures with a DIY spirit that keeps her sets fresh and personal.

Since breaking onto the scene in 2015 with his debut album Bir Şişe Aşk, Buray has been a fixture at the top of the Turkish charts. His breakout single İstersen became an instant hit and introduced audiences to his signature blend of romantic lyricism and radio-ready pop. Over the past decade, he’s delivered hit after hit, most recently with 2023’s Al Senin Olsun Dünya. The album’s singles, including the viral Olmuşum Leyla, showcase Buray’s knack for earworm melodies and modern production without losing the emotional heart of the song.

What truly sets Buray apart is his live presence. He’s an absolute live sensation, packing venues across Europe with shows that blur the line between pop concert and euphoric sing-along. His fanbase has grown rapidly beyond Turkey, and his previous European tour sold out, so expect big energy and even bigger choruses. 

Buray Concert Amsterdam

What to expect?

Here's what you can expect at the concert of this sensational artist:

  • A chart-topping artist at peak form: From İstersen to Olmuşum Leyla, Buray’s set list is a run of modern Turkish pop favourites you’ll know by heart. 
  • A true night out: With pre- and post-show DJ sets by Celine Bereyakan, it’s an all-night experience under one roof.
  • Made for dancing: Standing-room only, in the Main Hall of the Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ, means you can move freely from the first beat to the last.  

Programme

Here's an overview of the concert programme:

  • 7.30pm-8.15pm: Entrance Hall - DJ Celine Bereyakan
  • 8.15pm-10.15pm: Main Hall - Buray (concert)
  • 10pm-11.30pm: Entrance Hall - DJ Celine Bereyakan 

Practical info

Here's everything you need to know for your night out at Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ:

  • Date and time: Friday, March 27, 2026, 8.15pm-10.15pm (doors & DJ from 7.30pm)
  • Venue: Main Hall, Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ, Piet Heinkade 1, 1019 BR, Amsterdam
  • Format: Standing room only
  • Tickets: Available on the Muziekgebouw aan 't IJ website

Get your tickets! 

Don’t miss your chance to catch Buray live in Amsterdam - get your tickets. Standard adult tickets cost 45 euros, and concession tickets cost 36 euros.

Get tickets now!
