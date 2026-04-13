Brandhaarden 2024: Experience theatre from Athens in Amsterdam

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Are you looking for a profound cultural and social experience to liven up the cold winter months? Look no further than the Brandhaarden Festival in Amsterdam from the Internationaal Theater Amsterdam (ITA). Their latest instalment focuses on the Onassis Stegi, an impactful centre of theatre, dance and music in Athens. Onassis Stegi The Onassis Stegi in Athens encourages the talent and energy of local and international artists to thrive and starts conversations that aim to shake and shape society. Onassis Stegi is a centre of global contemporary culture that, through a series of initiatives and works, promotes dialogue about democracy, social and environmental justice, racial and gender equality and LGBTQIA+ rights. From Athens to Amsterdam This latest festival, Brandhaarden 2024, brings this cultural output to Amsterdam, inviting us to look at “New Greeks”, contemporary makers from the very country where ancient culture is celebrated as the origin of our theatre. The ITA presents no fewer than seven productions on contemporary Greek culture, through the eyes of Greece's most thought-provoking theatre-makers. You can expect to see new forms of theatre, as well as ones that refer back to the well-known figures of Ancient Greece.

Modern myths The fringe programme of Brandhaarden 2024 is dedicated to “Modern Myths”. The audience is invited to reflect on the power of shared stories. The acts will look at how this can turn into widespread ideas that are not necessarily true and thus can further marginalise vulnerable communities. Earthquake Earthquake is a bone-shaking, seismic performance, bringing together trans femininities, non-binary people, plus-size bodies, immigrants and sex workers on stage so that they can sing the hate speech they’ve suffered just because they are who they are. This 16+ performance, taking place from January 30 - 31, 2024, is given entirely in Greek. Check out the ITA website for more information and tickets. Constantinopoliad Visual artist Kathryn Hamilton, AKA Sister Sylvester, along with Egyptian musician Nada El Shazly, brings you a multi-prismatic and interactive performance like no other. In this journey across the borders of genders and diverse worlds, you will experience the blank pages of Constantinopoliad, a diary kept by Cavafy when he and part of his family had to flee Alexandria in a hurry for Constantinople.

This stunning English-language experience will take place from February 1 - 2, 2024. Check out the ITA website for more information and tickets. Goodbye, Lindita Goodbye, Lindita is a poetic farewell, a visual meditation on mourning. A family experiences grief in a muted, wordless manner, stupefied by their loss, until a series of uncanny events seems to suspend the boundaries between their world and that of the departed Lindita. Trivial house chores are followed by poetic images and rituals originating from Balkan traditions. This completely visual performance from Mario Banushi has no dialogue - so language is not an issue! Take part in this artistic journey from February 3 - 4, 2024. Check out the ITA website for more information and tickets. The House Dimitris Karantzas presents a performance-parable about violence, addiction to images and the abolition of illusions. In other words, it's about a reality that, no matter how much you try to avoid it, will catch up with you sooner or later.