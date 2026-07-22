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Boulevard Theatre Festival

Boulevard Theatre Festival

Boulevard Theatre Festival

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Various locations Den Bosch

Boulevard Theatre Festival is the largest site-specific theatre festival in the south of the Netherlands. It offers more than 70 unique theatre, dance and musical shows over the course of a few weeks at sites around Den Bosch.

Boulevard Theatre Festival in Den Bosch

Boulevard has made it its mission to give talented performance artists a platform on which to hone and present their craft. With a focus on developing talent, the organisers actively search for engaging artists from around Benelux to participate in the festival. The venues and sites around Den Bosch become a meeting place for artists, funders, visitors, fans, sponsors and others in the performance industry. 

In recent years, the selected participants have increasingly addressed topics surrounding developments in civil society, standards and the role of ideals, both now and in the future. This has resulted in the inspired and confronting work for which the festival has become renowned. 

Boulevard Theatre FestivalPhoto: Karin Jonk, courtesy of Boulevard Theatre Festival

Streets, plazas and lanes transform into theatre stages

Den Bosch has been dubbed the "Cultural Capital of the South" and Boulevard Theatre Festival is a testament to that. Here's where you can find the festival happenings in Den Bosch:

Festival Square

The Festival Square on Parade, which is the name of one of the largest plazas in Den Bosch, sits side-by-side with the magnificent St John's Cathedral. Expect to see Parade packed with circus-like tents in which theatre performances take place throughout the days of the festival.

Boulevard Theatre Festival in Den BoschPhoto: Jean Philipse, courtesy of Boulevard Theatre Festival

BLVRD Theatre at the Festival Square

The big BLVRD Theatre tent is where theatre and dance for young children take place in the afternoons. In the evenings, theatre performances of 60-75 minutes in duration take place there, in front of large audiences. Bands take to the BLVRD stage to round off the evening.

Joseph Quarter

At Joseph Quarter (Josephkwartier) in the vicinity of Josephstraat, the performances are all about the intersection of art and society, and the interplay between artists and audiences. Expect theatre that begs for deeper reflection and interactive shows and installations.

Boulevard Theatre Festival the NetherlandsPhoto: Karin Jonk, courtesy of Boulevard Theatre Festival

Miscellaneous theatre venues

One of the features of the festival is that it takes place in unexpected places throughout the city, such as disused factory buildings, car parks, back gardens, in cafes and, of course, in the middle of the street.

Plan your visit to Boulevard Theatre Festival

Prepare for bustling streets and packed city squares during Boulevard Theatre Festival. Some areas are simply not accessible by bicycle, so plan your route to the festival carefully. If you do plan on cycling, it is recommended to park your bicycle at the main designated bicycle parks.

Thumb photo: Jean Philipse, courtesy of Boulevard Theatre Festival

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