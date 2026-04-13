Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
Border Sessions

Border Sessions

Border Sessions

-
Various locations The Hague
11,68 euros to 64,10 euros
Buy tickets now

Border Sessions is a tech culture festival in The Hague, aiming to fuel challenging ideas, experiments and initiatives, with a particular focus on multi-disciplinary projects. The three-day event draws together like-minded creatives from around the world who share the belief that technology can be a valuable tool for change for the better. Border Sessions also strives to inspire a generation of eager students with a special student lab.

Five strands, many sessions

The conference and festival are centred around five unique strands: humanity, society, cities, nature and “And Beyond”. The sessions include talks by over 80 experts, networking meetings, co-creation labs, a hackathon called "Hack the Planet" and the Border Lab Award.

This year, the seventh edition will take place in many venues throughout The Hague. Border Sessions venues include Theater aan het Spui and Filmhuis Den Haag just nextdoor.

Talks by the experts at Border Sessions

Expert speakers at Border Sessions include:

  • Sarah Harrison and Angela Richter - authors of Women, Whistleblowing, Wikileaks
  • Leila Janah - Co-founder and CEO of Samasource and LXMI
  • Carl Cederstrӧm and André Spicer – authors of Desperately Seeking Self-Improvement
  • Brett Scott – author of The Heretic’s Guide to Global Finance
  • Byron Rich – Canadian artist
  • E.J. Swift – San Francisco author

This year, it is a great honour that the authors of the book “Women, Whistleblowing, Wikileaks” will speak at Border Sessions. Together, co-authors Sarah Harrison and Angela Richter will discuss the book, which explores conversations with public figures like Edward Snowden and Julian Assange. 

border-sessions.jpg

Special Student Lab at Border Sessions

The “Make City Lab” invites students to take action using tech as a force for good in their own city. Exploring humanitarian, technological and city-related topics, this lab challenges students to design a community that will work with national and international organisations in The Hague, which thereby gives students the opportunity to do something for their city. 

This special student-centred lab welcomes students who want to be part of the future wellbeing and innovation of the city of The Hague. Students, whether local or international, are invited to join a hands-on session to explore challenges, find new opportunites and co-create new solutions locally and globally. On the Border Sessions website you can register for Make City Lab which takes place on Wednesday June 13 from 10am until 5pm.

Book your tickets to Border Sessions

Don't miss this chance to make a positive change using technology. Book your tickets on the Border Sessions website. Browse the labs timetable page and the roster of expert speakers for the most up-to-date information.

border-sessions-the-hague.jpg

Buy tickets now
Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Vivaldi Four Seasons concerts in the Netherlands
-
Sinfonia Rotterdam performs Beethoven’s Fifth: The symphony that changed music forever
-
Concertgebouw, de Doelen & Grote Kerk
The Hague University of Applied Sciences (THUAS) Pro information session
Main Building, Johanna Westerdijkplein, 2521 EN
Mozart's Requiem & Eine kleine Nachtmusik in the Netherlands
-
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.