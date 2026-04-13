This year, the seventh edition will take place in many venues throughout The Hague. Border Sessions venues include Theater aan het Spui and Filmhuis Den Haag just nextdoor.

The conference and festival are centred around five unique strands: humanity, society, cities, nature and “And Beyond”. The sessions include talks by over 80 experts, networking meetings, co-creation labs, a hackathon called "Hack the Planet" and the Border Lab Award .

Border Sessions is a tech culture festival in The Hague, aiming to fuel challenging ideas, experiments and initiatives, with a particular focus on multi-disciplinary projects. The three-day event draws together like-minded creatives from around the world who share the belief that technology can be a valuable tool for change for the better. Border Sessions also strives to inspire a generation of eager students with a special student lab.

This year, it is a great honour that the authors of the book “Women, Whistleblowing, Wikileaks” will speak at Border Sessions. Together, co-authors Sarah Harrison and Angela Richter will discuss the book, which explores conversations with public figures like Edward Snowden and Julian Assange.

Special Student Lab at Border Sessions

The “Make City Lab” invites students to take action using tech as a force for good in their own city. Exploring humanitarian, technological and city-related topics, this lab challenges students to design a community that will work with national and international organisations in The Hague, which thereby gives students the opportunity to do something for their city.

This special student-centred lab welcomes students who want to be part of the future wellbeing and innovation of the city of The Hague. Students, whether local or international, are invited to join a hands-on session to explore challenges, find new opportunites and co-create new solutions locally and globally. On the Border Sessions website you can register for Make City Lab which takes place on Wednesday June 13 from 10am until 5pm.

Book your tickets to Border Sessions

Don't miss this chance to make a positive change using technology. Book your tickets on the Border Sessions website. Browse the labs timetable page and the roster of expert speakers for the most up-to-date information.