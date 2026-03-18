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The best place to learn a new language is, of course, in the country itself. Whether you want to order a drink at a bar, ask for directions, or have a conversation at a birthday party, you want to get completely immersed in the language. In the Netherlands, however, it can be a bit more difficult, as many Dutch people tend to respond in English. The Summer Immersions at Taalhuis Amsterdam are here to help you immerse yourself in the Dutch language. And besides Dutch, you can also dive into Arabic, Italian, Greek, Hebrew and Turkish this summer at Taalhuis! Summer immersion weeks with Taalhuis Amsterdam Boost your language skills just in time for the summer holidays! Spend five days in Amsterdam learning a new skill and immerse yourself in another language. Taalhuis invites you to join one of their one-week language retreats in the heart of De Pijp, Amsterdam! The courses take place between July 28 and August 8 and consist of five days with three hours of lessons per day. At the end of each course, there is an excursion outside the classroom where you can practise what you have learned.

You’ll almost only speak the language of your course, the groups are small, and the atmosphere is summery (hopefully, as we’re still in the Netherlands, after all). So if you still have one or two weeks of holiday, you know how to spend it in a useful (and fun!) way. Here are the main things to know about the Summer Immersion courses: One week: 5 days, 3 hours per day

Excursion on Saturday

Small groups

Lots of personal attention Summer immersion courses Each immersion course at Taalhuis Amsterdam takes place from Monday to Friday with an excursion on Saturday. These are the Dutch summer immersion courses: Week 1: July 28 - August 1 Dutch A1.1

Dutch A1.2

Italian A1.1

Greek A1.1

Hebrew A1.1

Turkish A1.1 Week 2: August 4-8 Dutch A1.2

Dutch A2.1

Italian A1.2 Find an overview of all the summer courses here.

Can't make it? Attend the Taalhuis Open Day instead Can’t find a class to fit your schedule this summer? Save the date for the Taalhuis Open Day on August 30! It’s a perfect opportunity to explore your language learning options. You’ll have the chance to join trial lessons for various Taalhuis languages and attend intake sessions to determine your language proficiency level before signing up for a course in the autumn or winter. While trial lessons take place in the classrooms, Taalhuis will have a borrel in their café, where you can enjoy a drink and a bite to eat, take a look at their books and merchandise, and chit-chat with other students and teachers! About Taalhuis Amsterdam Taalhuis Amsterdam is a house for languages, located in the heart of Amsterdam, where you can learn and improve your Dutch and Mediterranean languages, together with a team of language professionals who have a thrill for text, literature, grammar, culture and delicious coffee. Taalhuis offers group training, private training and tailored in-company workshops. The Taalhuis team believes that learning a language is more than just books, vocabulary and grammar. They therefore teach in small groups, with as little level difference as possible, creating a safe and “gezellige” atmosphere for all students. The classes are mostly taught in the target language with books in the target language using a communicative approach. Class time is primarily used to train your speaking skills.