Celebrate the summer of 2025 with international stars at the Concertgebouw! Jeff Mills appears with the North Netherlands Orchestra in a groundbreaking fusion of symphonic power and electronic intensity at the Concertgebouw.

Jeff Mills: Blue Potential with the North Netherlands Orchestra

American producer and DJ Jeff Mills, also known as "The Wizard", returns to The Concertgebouw with a concert called Blue Potential. The techno pioneer joins forces with the North Netherlands Orchestra, bringing iconic techno tracks to life.

After the overwhelming success of his previous concerts, legendary American producer and DJ Jeff Mills returns to the Concertgebouw. For Blue Potential, the techno pioneer joins forces with the North Netherlands Orchestra, conducted by Christophe Mangou, in a groundbreaking fusion of symphonic power and electronic intensity. Featuring iconic techno tracks like The Bells, Sonic Destroyer and Imagine - as you've never heard them before.

A Visionary Force in Electronic Music

Jeff Mills is a true founding father of dance music and a key figure in the Detroit techno scene. To Mills, techno is not just a genre - it's a vision, a futuristic philosophy of sound. This outlook has granted him the artistic freedom to be the first techno producer to have his work performed by leading international orchestras. A lifelong admirer of science, astronomy, and science fiction, Mills draws inspiration from Gustav Holst’s The Planets for Blue Potential, bringing his signature tracks into a bold new orchestral dimension.