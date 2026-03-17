Blue Potential: Detroit techno pioneer Jeff Mills at the Concertgebouw
Header photo: Mariska de Groot
Blue Potential: Detroit techno pioneer Jeff Mills at the Concertgebouw
Celebrate the summer of 2025 with international stars at the Concertgebouw! Jeff Mills appears with the North Netherlands Orchestra in a groundbreaking fusion of symphonic power and electronic intensity at the Concertgebouw.
Jeff Mills: Blue Potential with the North Netherlands Orchestra
American producer and DJ Jeff Mills, also known as "The Wizard", returns to The Concertgebouw with a concert called Blue Potential. The techno pioneer joins forces with the North Netherlands Orchestra, bringing iconic techno tracks to life.
After the overwhelming success of his previous concerts, legendary American producer and DJ Jeff Mills returns to the Concertgebouw. For Blue Potential, the techno pioneer joins forces with the North Netherlands Orchestra, conducted by Christophe Mangou, in a groundbreaking fusion of symphonic power and electronic intensity. Featuring iconic techno tracks like The Bells, Sonic Destroyer and Imagine - as you've never heard them before.
A Visionary Force in Electronic Music
Jeff Mills is a true founding father of dance music and a key figure in the Detroit techno scene. To Mills, techno is not just a genre - it's a vision, a futuristic philosophy of sound. This outlook has granted him the artistic freedom to be the first techno producer to have his work performed by leading international orchestras. A lifelong admirer of science, astronomy, and science fiction, Mills draws inspiration from Gustav Holst’s The Planets for Blue Potential, bringing his signature tracks into a bold new orchestral dimension.
The North Netherlands Orchestra
Driven by a mission to make symphonic music accessible to all, the North Netherlands Orchestra embraces collaborations across pop, dance, jazz and world music.
Under the direction of Christophe Mangou, the rich colours and possibilities of the Netherlands’ oldest active professional orchestra provide Jeff Mills with a powerful soundscape to bring the distant worlds of his music to life.
Are you feeling the summer vibes already?
Celebrate summer with SummerConcerts at the Concertgebouw. There are over 80 concerts to choose from!
As extras this summer, you can enjoy a pink gin & tonic in the interval and attend the Meet & Greets after many concerts, or hit the dancefloor at an afterparty with a DJ. The SummerConcerts are powered by VriendenLoterij. For the complete programme, visit the Concertgebouw website.
Reserve your SummerConcerts tickets
Buy your tickets now and celebrate your summer with music at the Concertgebouw! Browse the Concertgebouw website for more details.